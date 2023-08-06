Ecommerce Product Releases: August 6, 2023

For years we published a twice-monthly recap of product releases and updates from companies offering services to online merchants. The feature grew to become among our most popular. Many readers asked for more.

Salesforce debuts CRM tool for small and medium-sized businesses. Salesforce has launched Starter, an all-in-one CRM app providing sales, services, and marketing capabilities for small and medium-sized businesses. The Starter app includes guided onboarding, reporting templates, pre-built dashboards, unified customer data, and built-in AI. According to Salesforce, the app can help businesses generate leads with its marketing campaign templates, segmentation, analytics, email builder, and AI-powered email optimization features.

Analytics platform Profitero launches chat-based AI assistant. Profitero, an ecommerce analytics platform, has launched “Ask Profitero,” a chat-based assistant combining generative AI and commerce analytics. Using conversational models, Ask Profitero converts reports into actionable insights. According to Profitero, omnichannel commerce teams can use the assistant to query their Profitero commerce intelligence utility, including digital shelf analytics for 1,000 global retailers, Amazon market share data, and predictive content optimization insights.

Google updates experimental Search Generative Experience. Google updated its experimental AI-powered Search Generative Experience. The updates are (i) adding AI-powered images and videos to search results so user queries receive relevant visual references along with text results, (ii) improving the speed of SGE, reducing the time it takes to generate AI snapshots by half, (iii) adding publish dates to links, so that users have a better understanding about website sources.

YouTube introduces six creative tools for Shorts. YouTube has introduced six tools to help creators build and share Shorts, the platform’s short-form video product. They are (i) a tool to record a Short side-by-side format with other videos, (ii) new effects and stickers, including a Q&A sticker, (iii) mobile-first vertical live video, (iv) bundling audio and effects from a video to reuse or share, (v) Shorts playlists fo curate and share, (vi) a recomposition tool to transform horizontal videos into Shorts.

Settle unveils purchasing and procurement suite for ecommerce businesses. Settle, a cash-flow management platform, has launched a purchasing suite designed for founders of ecommerce businesses. According to the company, the Settle suite of tools automates back-office tasks such as bill pay, purchase order creation, auditing, and reporting. Users can create and automatically email POs to vendors, easily audit with side-by-side comparisons, and search and track POs using customizable tags.

