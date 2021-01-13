Our New Ecommerce Community for Growth

We’re excited to announce the launch of our exclusive community for experienced ecommerce professionals interested in improving their companies, advancing their careers, and making the retail and B2B industries better for everyone.

CommerceCo by Practical Ecommerce is for exceptional folks who work in the retail and ecommerce business — be it at a retailer, B2B merchant, or brand — to learn, share, and grow.

Connected Content

A centerpiece of CommerceCo — the name is a shortened version of “Commerce Community” — is a weekly live presentation and interview with a business leader, supplier, vendor, or expert.

For example, on January 14, CommerceCo will host Raj De Datta, the CEO of Bloomreach, a digital experience platform that touches about 25 percent of all retail ecommerce in the U.S. and the U.K.

De Datta will be talking about his predictions for the future of ecommerce and retail, discussing his new book, and answering questions.

Member Connections

Each CommerceCo member can post in the community, ask questions, and get or give help to others. Members decide how active they want to be.

You could sit back, watch some great interviews, and get the inside scoop on leading trends. Or you could be a leader, guiding discussions, getting advice, and networking.

It is entirely up to you.

Members

CommerceCo by Practical Ecommerce is not for everyone. It is meant for folks who work for a retailer (Dillard’s, Lands’ End, Bodybuilding.com, Vat-19) or a brand (Nike, DeWalt, Kelty).

It will be up to me, the host of CommerceCo, to review the qualifications of each new member to ensure the community is exclusive.

Finally, CommerceCo is a paid membership with monthly or annual subscriptions.

CommerceCo

It will be my job to help you get the most from the community. And as your host, I invite you to join CommerceCo by Practical Ecommerce today.