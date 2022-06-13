11 New Ecommerce Books for Summer 2022

Here’s a batch of new ecommerce books for summer. There are titles on sales conversions, brand development, social media marketing, gaming, audience attentiveness, and selling a business.

I compiled this list using Amazon. From Amazon’s “Books” category, I selected “Business & Money.” From there, I chose the “Processes & Infrastructure” sub-category and selected “E-commerce.” Then I handpicked titles from that group based on customer ratings and relation to ecommerce. I also picked a few titles from the “Business Development & Entrepreneurship” sub-category.

New Ecommerce Books

The Jolt Effect: How High Performers Overcome Customer Indecision by Matthew Dixon and Ted McKenna

“The Jolt Effect” is a playbook for overcoming customer indecision and closing more sales. Drawing on a study of more than 2.5 million sales conversions, it explores a customer’s fear of failure to go from verbally committing to pulling the trigger. Learn how to close the gap between customer intent and action. Hardcover $29.00; Kindle $15.99.

Exit Path: How to Win the Startup End Game by Touraj Parang

“Exit Path” gives entrepreneurs actionable steps to devise and execute an effective exit strategy. Learn why it’s essential to develop your strategy well before contemplating an exit, regardless of the age of your company. Discover how to negotiate with acquirers for an outcome aligned with your values and ambitions. Hardcover $28.00; Paperback $26.60.

Using Behavioral Science in Marketing: Drive Customer Action and Loyalty by Prompting Instinctive Responses by Nancy Harhut

“Using Behavioral Science in Marketing” explores the effective use of behavioral science in marketing, including email, direct mail, ad campaigns, social media marketing, and sales funnel conversion strategies. Learn how to increase customer engagement, action, and loyalty through case studies and examples from Apple, Spotify, and The Wall Street Journal. Get downloadable checklists and an interactive template. Hardcover $126.00; Paperback $41.99; Kindle $41.99.

The Digital Experience Company: Winning in the Digital Economy with Experience Insights by Alfonso de la Nuez

“The Digital Experience Company” is a guide to business success in the digital age. Consumers now decide whether to do business with a company based on digital experience — from searching the internet to seeing online ads, exploring websites, and using digital products and services. Learn how to establish a digital presence, grab prospective customers, and satisfy their wants and needs through user experience research. Hardcover $24.99; Kindle $14.99.

Don’t Fck Up Your Baby: The Ultimate Guide to Raising Your Newborn Brand by Coen Luijten and Joris van Dooren

Growing a brand is similar to parenthood. “Don’t Fck Up Your Baby” follows the development of a brand from its baby stages to adulthood. With an 18-stage plan (i.e., 18 years from newborn to adult), get the support you need to raise your brand to a healthy, fully-formed personality, telling a story that makes you proud. Paperback $23.00.

The Unstoppable Sales Machine: How to Connect, Convert, and Close New Customers by Shawn Casemore

“The Unstoppable Sales Machine” is for business execs who need to adopt modern sales strategies. Exploit tactics to allow predictability in sales, regardless of the size or sector of your business, including a velocity stack, hybrid sales funnel, customer empowerment service model, and more. Get a plan ready to implement with advice, guidance, case studies, and worksheets. Hardcover $125.00; Paperback $26.95; Kindle $26.95.

Unfiltered: Proven Strategies to Start and Grow Your Business by Not Following the Rules by Rachel Pedersen

“Unfiltered” shares the lessons from Rachel Pedersen, a once struggling single mom who founded a digital marketing agency and online education center for social media managers. Get practical strategies for starting a business, including guidelines for using social media marketing, essential practices for healthy and prosperous business life, and more. Hardcover $24.99; Kindle $12.99.

Make Your Brand Matter: Experience-Driven Solutions to Capture Customers and Keep Them Loyal by Steven Soechtig

“Make Your Brand Matter” explores the evolution of the brand experience through companies that have succeeded and failed at the digital moment. Discover brands that enabled customer acquisition, value optimization, and loyalty. Get strategies, techniques, and activities for teams to capture digital opportunities. Learn why brand and experience reinforce one another and how experiences must embrace, reflect, and enforce brand identity. Accelerate your customer’s progression from evaluator to loyal advocate. Hardcover $28.00.

Get in the Game: How to Level Up Your Business with Gaming, Esports, and Emerging Technologies by Jonathan Stringfield

“Get in the Game” delivers a roadmap to understanding and navigating marketing and business integrations into the gaming ecosystem. Learn about the breadth and depth of the gaming audience, the rapidly changing demographics of modern games, and the future directions of the industry with the emergence of the metaverse. Get helpful advice on integrating your brand into the new gaming environment. Hardcover $28.00.

Snake Oil: Striking Profit in the Wild West of Digital Marketing by Dan Russell

“Snake Oil” helps entrepreneurs and business owners navigate digital marketing and optimize their sales funnels. Get the secrets to becoming a marketing scientist and how to build a scalable marketing system inside your business. Paperback $18.95.

Pay Attention! How to Get, Keep, and Use Attention to Grow Your Business by Cassandra Bailey and Dana Schmidt

“Pay Attention!” presents a model for getting, keeping, and using your audience’s attention. Learn about five types of attention, six potential audiences, three parts of messaging, five kinds of content, and the four bridges to move people around. Paperback $24.99; Kindle $17.99.

