14 Stock Photo Sites, Free and Paid

Quality images are essential for an ecommerce site. Not only do pictures display the products, but they also establish the brand and inspire the shopper. If you don’t have the means to produce all of your imagery, stock photos are an option.

Here is a list of stock photo websites. Some of the sites are free. Others offer inexpensive images and monthly memberships. All of the images are royalty-free, so you can use them anywhere without crediting the source.

Burst is a free stock photo platform from Shopify. Choose from various collection categories, or access the Business Ideas section to choose from over 20 trending topics. Though they were created and curated for Shopify stores, Burst images are free to use anywhere with no attribution required. Price: Free.

Unsplash was founded in 2013 as a Tumblr blog to empower creativity by sharing copyright-free photography. Today, Unsplash is the curated home to over 2.5 million free, high-resolution images from over 210,000 photographers. Unsplash provides apps for iOS, Android, Chrome, WordPress, Figma, and more. BuzzFeed, Squarespace, and Trello are all powered in part by the Unsplash API. Price: Free.

Pexels is a platform with hundreds of thousands of free stock photos and videos. New high-resolution photos are added daily from its community of photographers. Use the site search or browse by popular collections, topics, color, and more. Access the Photographer Leaderboard for the most views of photos uploaded in the last 30 days. Challengers can upload photos and videos to win prizes. Price: Free.

Picography has been providing free, high-resolution, stock photos for the past three years. While its collection is not large compared to others, Picography offers a curated selection of quality images suitable for ecommerce and commercial sites. Price: Free.

Kaboompics is a stock photo site by Karolina Grabowska, who has produced over 20,000 images that have been downloaded 23 million times. Search for photos or browse by photoshoot, category, orientation, or color palette. Kaboompics features a large assortment of lifestyle and aspirational images, helpful for ecommerce websites. Price: Free.

StockSnap offers an impressive assortment of images across various subjects, such as design, business, nature, food, fitness, fashion, and more. New high-resolution images are added every week. Use StockSnap’s tag-based category system to locate the images that convey the right mood, feeling, sense, or content. Price: Free.

Reshot provides free, authentic images to elevate creative projects. The site contains thousands of stock photos that push design and provide attention-grabbing content beyond the typical. Price: Free.

EyeEm is a global photography community and marketplace. Explore millions of royalty-free stock images and access collaboration tools, personalized search, custom collections, and more. Book on-demand photo and video shoots for custom needs. Price: Individual images start at $34.

Shutterstock is a go-to resource for royalty-free stock images, photos, vectors, illustrations, footage, video, and music — with a massive 360 million items. Beyond its enormous number of stock images, Shutterstock also offers editorial stock photos, covering news, sports, and entertainment. Shutterstock has a built-in tool to edit and resize an image. It also has Offset, which offers stock imagery by notable artists. Price: Subscription plans start at $29 for 10 images per month. On-demand packs start at $29 for two images.

Adobe Stock operates within Adobe’s Creative Cloud platform. Access stock photos, images, footage, templates, vector art and illustrations, and stock music and audio. Preview watermarked images inside your designs. Then license, access, and manage them directly within Photoshop, InDesign, Illustrator, and other Adobe desktop apps. Price: Plans start at $29.99 per month.

Death to Stock is a premium site with fresh and stunning stock photos. Membership provides access to over 4,500 stock assets, with 100-plus new images added every month. Price: Plans start at $12 per month.

Westend61 is an agency for curated premium royalty-free stock images. With a network of more than 500 photographers, its focus is ad-friendly lifestyle images on subjects such as travel, nature, and food. It also emphasizes a contemporary visual language, so its images feel relevant. Price: Images start at $22.

Stocksy is an art-focused, royalty-free stock photo and video agency. Formed as an artist-owned cooperative, 50 to 75 percent of all licenses go directly to contributors. Stocksy’s collection is fresh and modern. Stocksy’s research team can create custom galleries for your campaigns and projects. Price: Images start at $15.

iStock from Getty Images provides access to millions of quality stock images. Search by popular categories, browse featured artists, and explore inclusive storytelling assets. iStock’s Essential collection is for everyday projects. The Signature collection is for images you won’t find anywhere else. Price: Subscription plans start at $29. On-demand packs start at $12 for one credit.