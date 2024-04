According to McKinsey & Company’s March 2024 survey, global executives are less optimistic about demand for their companies’ goods or services than in 2023.

–

However, respondents maintain a generally positive outlook regarding their companies’ profitability.

–

Most surveyed executives anticipate that the size of their companies’ workforces will remain unchanged over the next six months.

–

The McKinsey March 2024 survey also queried respondents on their economic outlook for the coming year.