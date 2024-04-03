Charts: TikTok in the U.S.

According to a new Pew Research Center study, approximately half of U.S. adult TikTok users have not posted a video and nearly two-thirds have not supplied bio details.

The Pew Research Center is a Washington, D.C.-based think tank focusing on U.S. and global social issues, public opinion, and demographic trends. The purpose of Pew’s TikTok review was to gain insight into users’ views of and behaviors on the site and how their opinions might vary based on posting activity.

Per the Pew Research study, while 70% of adult users have altered their account nickname from the one provided by the platform, an equal percentage have not added any content to the bio.

Approximately 85% of adult TikTok users find the content on their “For You” page to be at least somewhat interesting, with 40% describing it as either extremely or very interesting. Only around 14% consider their “For You” content uninteresting.

A Pew Research study from December 2023 found only 38% of U.S. adults and 18% of teenagers supported a government ban on TikTok.