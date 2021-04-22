Charts: U.S. Direct-to-consumer Sales 2018 to 2020

In 2020, retail U.S. ecommerce sales represented 8.8 percent of overall retail (combined brick-and-mortar and ecommerce), as noted below. This is up from roughly 6.0 percent in 2018

As shown below, direct-to-consumer ecommerce sales in the U.S. in 2020 represented 4.1 percent of total retail ecommerce. In 2018, U.S. DTC ecommerce sales were roughly 3.4 percent of total ecommerce retail sales.

The growth in U.S. direct-to-consumer ecommerce sales continues, albeit at a slower rate. In 2018, year-over-year growth was 56.6 percent. In 2020, it was 24.3 percent.