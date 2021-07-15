Ecommerce Product Releases: July 15, 2021

Here is a list of product releases and updates for mid-July from companies that offer services to online merchants. There are updates on live-streaming marketplaces, payment services, social commerce, headless commerce, customer experience, multichannel fulfillment, and holiday marketing.

Ecommerce Product Releases

BigCommerce teams with Amazon Multi-channel Fulfillment. BigCommerce, the SaaS ecommerce platform, has announced a new integration with Amazon Multi-Channel Fulfillment (MCF) that allows BigCommerce’s U.S. merchants to use Amazon’s order fulfillment services whether they sell on Amazon or not. With MCF, BigCommerce merchants can access Amazon’s fulfillment network, operational expertise, fast ship speeds, and lower fulfillment costs with competitive rates and scalable capacity. Merchants can now fulfill orders seven days a week, including 1-day, 2-day, and 3-5 business day delivery. With MCF, merchants only pay for fulfillment and storage with no peak surcharges.

Facebook Pay expands to additional platforms. Facebook Pay is now available to businesses who want to provide the checkout option on their own websites. Starting this August, U.S. businesses that use participating ecommerce platforms can enable Facebook Pay, giving customers the ability to check out without re-entering their info. Facebook is starting the rollout with Shopify merchants and expects to expand availability with more platforms and payment service providers.

Popshop Live raises $20 million for its live-stream shopping platform. Popshop Live, a mobile live-streaming marketplace for smaller brands, has completed a Series A funding of approximately $20 million, valuing the company at around $100 million, according to TechCrunch. The round is led by Benchmark, with participation from TQ Ventures, Mantis VC, Access Industries, and SV Angel as well previous backers Floodgate, Abstract Ventures, and Long Journey Ventures.

Etsy completes acquisition of Depop, a global fashion resale marketplace for Gen Z. Etsy has acquired Depop, a marketplace to buy and sell unique fashion. The acquisition extends Etsy’s reach into the high-frequency apparel sector, specifically in the fast-growing resale space serving the Gen Z audience. Etsy’s “house of brands” portfolio now includes four ecommerce brands: Etsy, Depop, Reverb, and Elo7. Depop will operate as a standalone marketplace run by its existing leadership.

GoDaddy teams up with Google to help small businesses boost online sales. GoDaddy has announced an integration with Google that allows GoDaddy’s Online Store customers to get discovered across Google surfaces. Without leaving their GoDaddy Online Store, customers can create a Google Merchant Center account, sync their catalog to create free product listings on Google, and promote their products. Also, GoDaddy customers now have integrated capabilities to launch Smart Shopping campaigns on Google Search, Google Images, Google Maps, YouTube, and Gmail. Google is offering eligible GoDaddy customers up to $150 in ads credit when they start their first Smart Shopping campaign.

Shogun, a front-end ecommerce page builder, raises an additional $67.5 million. Shogun has raised $67.5 million in Series C funding led by new investor Insight Partners, with participation from existing investors Initialized Capital, Accel, and VMG Partners. With the investment, Shogun will accelerate product development for Shogun Frontend and rapidly scale its business. Shogun recently launched headless storefronts using Shogun Frontend for Groove Life, OneBlade, Nomad, The Feed, and Undersun Fitness, among other brands.

ActiveCampaign launches $2 million fund for app developers. ActiveCampaign, the email marketing platform, has launched its inaugural Developer Fund. The program offers financial support to app developers who create tools that help ActiveCampaign’s customers. ActiveCampaign is accepting applications from developers, startups, and agencies who can create an integration with ActiveCampaign’s platform that provides advanced features for free to customers. Once selected, developers will be offered financial support upfront and ongoing. Developers from any company are invited to apply.

Namogoo acquires Remarkety for complete journey engagement. Namogoo, a “digital journey continuity” platform, has announced its acquisition of Remarkety, an ecommerce marketing automation company serving roughly 500 global brands. Namogoo empowers retailers to shape the customer journey for each shopper by determining their intent in real-time, delivering the right individualized experience without distractions. Via Remarkety, Namogoo can add hyper-targeted SMS and email campaigns, driving customer action.

Freight Club launches BigCommerce integration. Freight Club, a shipping management platform, has announced an API integration with BigCommerce. Freight Club’s BigCommerce app will allow shop owners to start shipping instantly with discounted less-than-truckload rates and automatic order fulfillment. BigCommerce merchants can also access complimentary services, including professional claims handling, dedicated customer service, and sustainable shipping.

Perch acquires Web Deals Direct for $100 million. Perch, a company that acquires and operates Amazon third-party and other direct-to-consumer brands, has acquired Web Deals Direct, an FBA seller with over $80 million in 2020 revenue. Perch’s portfolio spans multiple categories, including home and kitchen, patio and garden, sports and outdoors, and more. Since its founding in 2019, Perch has raised more than $900 million from investors such as SoftBank, Spark Capital, and Victory Park, and has acquired over 70 brands.

Facebook releases 2021 Holiday Guide. Facebook has published its “2021 North America Holiday Guide” to help marketers. The guide explores four ways digital discovery is reshaping the holiday shopping landscape: community and connection, engagement and entertainment, anticipation and occasion, and inspiration and spontaneity.