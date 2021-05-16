Ecommerce Product Releases: May 16, 2021

Here is a list of product releases and updates for mid-May from companies that offer services to online merchants. There are updates on fraud prevention, interactive video, campaign builders, product subscriptions, and sustainability tools.

Plastic IQ to help companies develop sustainability goals. The Recycling Partnership and SystemIQ, with support from Walmart, have launched Plastic IQ, a free digital tool to help U.S. companies develop effective plastic packaging waste reduction strategies. Companies of all sizes and resources can analyze their plastic packaging data and calculate how it impacts their costs and carbon emissions.

Wix launches accessibility wizard. Wix, an ecommerce platform, has announced the launch of its accessibility wizard, providing Wix users with an interactive process to detect and solve accessibility content issues on their sites. Wix provides tools and assistive settings for users to design accessible sites, including templates, full keyboard functionality, alternative texts, heading tags, site language, and more — all according to Web Content Accessibility Guidelines, the international standard.

RollWorks launches Journey Stages for B2B marketing and sales teams. RollWorks, a division of NextRoll, has announced Journey Stages, a new capability in the RollWorks account-based platform for B2B marketing and sales. Journey Stages helps teams discover where their accounts are in their buying journey, activate stage-specific multichannel campaigns, and measure the effectiveness of their account-based marketing programs.

Stripe acquires Bouncer to help businesses prevent fraud. Stripe has acquired Bouncer, a company building card authentication technology to reduce fraud during online transactions. Bouncer’s team will join Stripe to enhance Radar, Stripe’s machine-learning-based fraud-prevention tool. When it identifies a high-risk transaction, Radar will use Bouncer’s card scanning and verification technology to confirm the customer has a legitimate card at the time of the purchase.

YouTube unveils brand extensions. YouTube previewed at its Brandcast Delivered event a new interactive feature for advertisers called brand extensions, designed to make the platform more shoppable. Brand extensions, available globally later this year, invite viewers to learn more about a product with one click — without interrupting their viewing experience. Brands will be able to measure conversions in Google Ads generated by brand extensions.

Linc launches tool to help retailers facilitate ecommerce subscriptions. Linc has announced the launch of the Auto-Delivery Digital Worker, a new service on its customer experience automation platform that enables retailers to increase subscriptions. Combining notification and automated chat functionalities, the Auto-Delivery Digital Worker informs customers which items are eligible for auto-delivery and facilitates subscription sign-ups and modifications.

FedEx announces E-Commerce Learning Lab. FedEx has announced the launch of the E-Commerce Learning Lab, a program developed in collaboration with Accion Opportunity Fund, a nonprofit organization providing small business owners with access to capital, networks, and coaching. E-Commerce Learning Lab is designed to help small business owners develop or expand their ecommerce operations, focusing on women and entrepreneurs of color. The program will provide hands-on learning to 150 small business owners across the U.S. through a series of workshops and one-on-one coaching.

Triblio launches Orchestration Canvas for account-based marketing campaigns. Triblio, a player in account-based marketing, has announced its visual campaign builder, Triblio Orchestration Canvas. This new feature allows marketers to orchestrate multichannel and multi-stage ABM campaigns within a single drag-and-drop interface, to nurture buyers automatically through the entire purchase journey.

Ware2Go announces a carbon offset shipping network. Ware2Go, the UPS-founded company, has announced a new initiative to offset carbon emissions for all shipments within its network since January 2021. Ware2Go clients are automatically enrolled at no cost. Through a partnership with Pachama, which captures carbon through global forests, Ware2Go will participate in various carbon offset programs — from reforestation to old-growth forest conservation.

Wix acquires Rise.ai for customer re-engagement. Wix has announced the acquisition of Rise.ai, a gift card and customer re-engagement service for online brands. The acquisition will extend the Wix ecommerce platform, helping merchants manage customer re-engagement and repurchasing, including gift cards, loyalty programs, rewards, and referrals. Wix ecommerce merchants can access the full suite of Rise.ai tools.