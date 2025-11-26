New Ecommerce Tools: November 26, 2025

Every week we publish a handpicked list of new products and services for ecommerce merchants. This installment includes updates on product experience management, agentic commerce, AI-powered payment integration, fulfillment, alternative payments, customer support, website builders, and cross-platform ad campaigns.

Got an ecommerce product release? Email updates@practicalecommerce.com.

New Tools for Merchants

Brandfuel launches AI-native Product Experience Management platform. Brandfuel has announced the availability (out of beta) of its AI-native Product Experience Management platform for ecommerce brands and agencies. According to Brandfuel, the platform can capture a brand’s personas, competitors, and keywords — to guide personalized content creation — as well as automate image analysis, alt tags, and per-product competitor tracking. The platform features product content scoring, multi-language and multichannel support, automated A/B content testing, Klaviyo and Meta integrations, and more.

OpenAI introduces shopping research in ChatGPT. OpenAI‘s new shopping research feature in ChatGPT helps consumers find the right products. Per OpenAI, the tool asks clarifying questions, reviews quality sources, and builds on ChatGPT’s understanding of a user from past conversations to deliver a personalized buyer’s guide. Shopping research is currently rolling out on mobile and web for logged-in ChatGPT users on Free, Go, Plus, and Pro plans.

Worldpay accelerates agentic commerce with Model Context Protocol. Worldpay, a financial technology and payment processing company, has launched Worldpay Model Context Protocol, a set of server specifications and tools designed to accelerate AI-powered payment integration and agentic commerce. Developers and merchants can download, modify, and deploy the protocol immediately to enable the rapid creation of AI agents and direct payment integrations with Worldpay’s API. Worldpay MCP is available on its Developer Hub and on GitHub.

Perplexity announces free tool to streamline online shopping. Perplexity, in partnership with PayPal, is rolling out a free agentic shopping product for U.S. users, who can purchase items from more than 5,000 merchants through the search engine. Perplexity says the new free product will be better than its paid shopping subscription at detecting shopping intent, resulting in more personalized results.

NIQ and Amazon Marketing Cloud partner on cross-platform ad campaigns in Italy. NIQ, a consumer intelligence company, and Amazon Marketing Cloud have announced a collaboration to study the effectiveness in Italy of cross-platform advertising across linear television and Amazon Ads inventory. Advertisers and agencies will gain actionable insights into the relative performance of ad placements across digital, linear TV, and streaming environments, including how each contributes to incremental reach and influences product purchases on Amazon’s ecommerce platforms. The project is part of Amazon Marketing Cloud’s Global Strategic Initiative.

Ecommerce accelerator Pattern expands fulfillment solutions. Pattern Group, which accelerates brands on global ecommerce marketplaces, has expanded its portfolio of fulfillment and logistics services. Pattern now offers inbound transportation services, leveraging the company’s carrier relationships and transportation infrastructure. Pattern has expanded its reverse logistics capabilities to help businesses recover more value from returns. Pattern has also launched Reimbursements, an automated service that handles filing and tracking marketplace reimbursement claims, particularly on Amazon.

Integrated E.U. payment solution Unzer enables Wero for merchants. Unzer, a payments and software provider serving small and mid-sized businesses across Germany, Austria, Luxembourg, and the Nordics, has gone live with Wero, a new alternative payment solution for Europe-based consumers and merchants. Unzer and the European Payments Initiative, a service backed by 16 European banks and providers, are now inviting merchants to be among the first to adopt the digital payment method through Unzer’s integrated platform, UnzerOne.

Ordoro partners with ShipBob on ecommerce fulfillment. Ordoro, a provider of multichannel ecommerce operations software, has teamed up with ShipBob, a supply chain and fulfillment platform, to help small and mid-market omnichannel merchants find the proper fulfillment setup for their growth stage. According to the companies, merchants using Ordoro benefit from advanced inventory and shipping automation, while brands ready to scale can either outsource to ShipBob’s global fulfillment network or run their own U.S. warehouse using ShipBob’s warehouse management software.

Website builder Jimdo releases AI-powered Companion for small businesses. Jimdo, a Germany-based website builder specializing in solopreneurs, microbusinesses, and small ecommerce ventures, has launched Companion, an AI agent. Built into the Jimdo architecture, Companion provides personalized recommendations that drive visibility and transactions by analyzing each business’s performance history, industry benchmarks, and competitive landscape. Companion is available for Jimdo’s website customers at no extra cost across the U.S., U.K., Ireland, as well as Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.

Fermàt launches AI Search Commerce Engine. Fermàt Commerce, an AI-powered commerce platform for personalized shopping experiences, has launched AI Search Commerce Engine to help measure visibility, generate shoppable content, and drive transactions from answer engines, including ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini. “Monitor Prompts” identifies high-value AI prompts using search engine data, marketing signals, product catalogs, and customer reviews. “Generate First-Party Content” automatically creates shoppable content optimized for large-language-model indexing. “Measure Visibility” tracks results with citation-level attribution, competitor benchmarking, and prompt expansion.

Znode announces enhanced Commerce Connector for B2B ecommerce. Znode, a B2B ecommerce platform, has announced an update to its Commerce Connector. The new release introduces Data Exchanges, expanding Znode’s native integration capabilities for connecting to enterprise systems. Data Exchanges handles real-time or scheduled data flows for products, pricing, inventory, customers, and orders. The update allows manufacturers and distributors to integrate Znode with ERP, CRM, PIM, and other business systems. Administrators gain visibility through configurable mapping and monitoring tools to reduce integration risk, according to Znode.

OpenAI and Target partner to bring AI-powered experiences across retail. Through its partnership with OpenAI, omnichannel retailer Target has announced that consumers can discover and shop Target products inside ChatGPT as a curated, conversational experience. Target is offering its shopping experience through an app in ChatGPT, allowing users to purchase multiple items in a single transaction, shop for fresh food products, and select drive-up, pickup, or shipping fulfillment options.

HappyFox launches Autopilot agentic AI platform for customer support teams. HappyFox, a customer service software provider, has launched Autopilot, an agentic AI platform that delivers pre-built agents for quick deployment. “Shopify Delivery Dispute Analyzer” investigates ecommerce delivery discrepancies between fulfillment status and customer claims. “Ticket Triage Agent” automatically categorizes and tags tickets. “Churn Risk Detector” analyzes SaaS customer conversations for signals of dissatisfaction. “Duplicate Ticket Notifier” identifies and flags potential duplicate tickets. Users can access outcome-based pricing and pay only when agents complete tasks, per HappyFox.