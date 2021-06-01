19 Open Source Ecommerce Platforms

Open-source ecommerce platforms offer businesses a customizable option for launching an online store, with active support communities, how-to resources, and directories of third-party developers.

Here is a list of open-source ecommerce platforms. There are new and established platforms with advanced core features, customizable themes, and libraries of extensions. Many of these applications also have hosted enterprise versions.

Open Source Ecommerce Platforms

WooCommerce is a flexible, open-source commerce platform built on the WordPress content management system. WooCommerce comes bundled with the ability to accept major credit cards, bank transfers, checks, and cash on delivery, with 140 region-specific gateways. Sell simple physical products, appointments, and members-only digital content. WooCommerce offers automated tax calculations, live shipping rates from leading carriers, options to print labels, mobile apps for iOS and Android, and more. WooCommerce is highly customizable with over 600 extensions and many plugins. An active support community organizes meet-ups.

Drupal Commerce is a set of modules built upon the Drupal CMS, providing a complete ecommerce solution for over 50,000 stores of all sizes. It connects content and products seamlessly to drive online sales through a rich user experience, optimized merchandising, and search engine optimization tools. Drupal Commerce integrates with over 250 third-party apps and services. It also offers a variety of themes and predefined configurations. Easily sync Drupal Commerce with major social networks such as Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, and more.

Magento Open Source (formerly Magento Community Edition) is a free version of the Magento ecommerce platform, which includes the premium Magento Commerce, a hosted enterprise version with expanded features. Access the Magento Marketplace to configure your store with nearly 4,000 extensions and a wide range of themes, partners, support options, and resources. Magento also offers ecommerce training courses and a certification program.

PrestaShop is a popular ecommerce platform in Europe and Latin America, with more than 300,000 ecommerce sites worldwide. Based on the powerful Symfony framework, PrestaShop includes more than 600 features to manage a product catalog, online store, multi-shop setup, and more. More than 3,000 PrestaShop add-on modules can customize a store, increase traffic, improve conversion rates, and build customer loyalty.

Mailchimp Open Commerce (formerly Reaction Commerce) is an API-first, modular commerce stack built using Node.js, React, and GraphQL. Every shop is built around a catalog of products. Set up your products in the admin dashboard and then organize them with tags to help shoppers navigate the catalog. A wide range of plugins covers basic platform features, including backend services, shop configuration, and the shopper experience.

Saleor is a headless platform for midsize and enterprise businesses. Written on a Django framework, using Python and GraphQL, Saleor is available as both an online store and a progressive web app, so consumers can shop your store even when they’re offline. Build whatever front-end works for your business in the technology you choose. Sell simple and configurable products with multiple variants. Handle digital and physical inventory. Saleor’s dashboard architecture is available in 30-plus languages. Easily manage your store from a mobile device.

Spree Commerce is an open-source ecommerce platform, built with Ruby on Rails, for multi-language and multi-currency global brands. Spree Commerce is available for free with a web store, progressive web app, or headless. It features a responsive storefront, multi-store for multiple brands, advanced discounting system, over 30 integrated payments, and dozens of extensions. Spree Commerce has more than 780 contributors, 10,100 GitHub stars, and 1.1 million downloads.

OpenCart can manage multiple online stores from a single back-end. OpenCart comes with a mobile-friendly admin area, complete with detailed product, order, and customer management, as well as sales reports, marketing tools, and more. OpenCart also offers over 13,000 modules and themes. OpenCart forums have more than 110,000 registered members and more than 550,000 posts.

osCommerce is an original open-source platform, having launched in 2000. Its Online Merchant edition is a complete store system with both a front-end and an administration backend that can be easily configured and customized using 9,100 free add-ons. Roughly 21,000 live sites use osCommerce. Its forum has 1.6 million posts.

Odoo is a suite of integrated, open-source business apps, including ecommerce, point-of-sale, accounting, inventory, and customer and project management. Odoo’s ecommerce app features customizable pages and themes, integrated payment and shipping options, and more. Design, send, and track efficient email campaigns. Run and promote a blog. Create polished sales proposals.

Pimcore offers API-driven components to create high-performing B2C and B2B ecommerce sites. Pimcore’s headless commerce framework can handle complicated pricing and product structures, individual design and checkouts, front-end apps, and flexible promotions, as well as multiple catalogs, currency, price lists, and product views. Pimcore is available as a free, open-source Community Edition or an Enterprise Subscription.

nopCommerce is an open-source ecommerce solution based on Microsoft’s ASP.NET framework. nopCommerce features unlimited products and accounts, popular payment methods, advanced shipping features, multi-vendor and multi-store functionality, advanced business reporting and analytics, built-in marketing tools, scalability, and E.U. privacy support. nopCommerce has 1,500-plus integrations and roughly 250,000 community members.

Ecwid was founded in 2009 to enable small businesses to add online stores to their existing sites easily. The name is derived from “ecommerce widget,” emphasizing its ability to modify existing websites in minutes. Add your store to multiple sites, blogs, and social networks and manage it all from one place. Changes are mirrored instantly across all sites. Premium plans let you sell on Facebook, Instagram, and Amazon.

Sylius is an open-source headless ecommerce platform for mid-market and enterprise brands. Its first beta release was in 2016. Sylius now offers a commercial edition, too, called Sylius Plus. Sylius features a flexible framework for cross-border commerce, multiple currencies, easy customization and integration, out-of-the-box promotions, an easily adaptable administration panel, and scalable infrastructure. Sylius is supported by 620-plus contributors and offers more than 250 plugins.

VirtueMart is an open-source ecommerce platform to use with the Joomla content management system. It can be run as a shopping cart or in catalog mode. Change the look and feel of your site by using Joomla templates. Access a variety of commerce features, including tools to manage shoppers, control stock, enhance search ratings, provide shipment and payment options, and more. The VirtueMart eCommerce Bundle is a modification of Joomla with VirtueMart already pre-installed.

Joomla is a free and open-source CMS that can be used for ecommerce, online reservations, small business websites, and more. Its core framework offers inventory control systems, data reporting tools, and custom product catalogs, among other features. Joomla’s marketplace contains nearly 6,000 extensions. Joomla launched in 2000 and has 200,000 members.

OroCommerce is a B2B ecommerce platform. Create a self-service ecommerce website, customer portal, or wholesale portal. The Community Edition features a multichannel customer portal, multiple shopping lists, a dynamic pricing engine, inventory management, marketing features, and more.

Zen Cart is a free, open-source app, branched from osCommerce in 2003. Zen Cart is PHP-based, with a MySQL database and HTML components. It has over 2,000 add-ons in 16 categories, with a community of about 30 active developers and a relatively active forum.

Shopware was founded in 2000 in Germany. Shopware 6 is powered by Symfony and Vue.js. (Its predecessor, Shopware 5, has over 800,000 downloads.) Shopware 6 is based on Twig and Bootstrap. In addition to the free self-hosted Community Edition, Shopware also offers Starter, Professional, and Enterprise editions, with revenue sharing of between 0.5% and 3%.