16 Podcasts for Entrepreneurs and Innovators

Podcasts can provide entrepreneurs with expert advice and practical strategies to launch, manage, and grow a brand.

Here is a list of podcasts for entrepreneurs and innovators. There are shows that provide skills, such as growing an audience and managing a team. There are also shows that profile established businesses, detailing their journeys and breakthroughs. All of these podcasts are free. And don’t forget our own podcast, “Ecommerce Conversations,” with host Eric Bandholz, the founder of Beardbrand.

“How I Built This” is an NPR podcast hosted by Guy Raze that explores the stories behind some of the world’s best-known companies. Meet the entrepreneurs and innovators, and follow their life-changing moments and personal journeys. Recent episodes include “Boxed: Chieh Huang” and “Simple Mills: Katlin Smith.”

—

“Entrepreneurial Thought Leader‪s” is a podcast from Stanford University’s eCorner during the fall, winter, and spring quarters. Each week, experienced entrepreneurs and innovators candidly share lessons they’ve learned while developing, launching, and scaling disruptive ideas. Recent episodes include “Katrina Lake [Stitch Fix] – Making Entrepreneurship More Inclusive” and “Vlad Tenev [Robinhood] – Weathering a Storm.“

—

“The a16z Podcast” is hosted by Marc Andreessen and Ben Horowitz, co-founders of Andreessen Horowitz (known as “a16z”), a venture capital firm in Silicon Valley that backs entrepreneurs building the future through technology. “The a16z Podcast” produces discussions about technology, innovation, and change, covering everything from tech trends and culture to company-building. Recent episodes include “Companies & Culture: What You Do Is Who You Are” and “All About Ransomware.“

—

“The Duct Tape Marketing Podcast” is a daily show from John Jantsch, one of America’s leading do-it-yourself marketing experts. He interviews authors, practitioners, and thought leaders, sharing business marketing tips, tactics, and resources. Recent episodes include “A Roadmap To Financial Success And Fulfillment‬” and “Reshaping The Online Experience For Virtual Event‪s‬.”

—

“HBR IdeaCast” is a weekly podcast from the Harvard Business Review featuring leading thinkers in business and management. It’s hosted by HBR senior editors Alison Beard and Curt Nickisch. Recent episodes include “Workplace Design, Post-Pandemic” and “New Recruiting Strategies for a Post-Covid World.“

—

“The Tropical MBA Podcast” covers the inside stories of the people who are building “micro-multinational” businesses while they travel the world. It focuses on entrepreneurship, travel, and personal freedom. A new show is published every Thursday at 8 a.m. Eastern Time. Recent episodes include “Creating a Software Business Without Technical Expertise‬” and “The Real Problem With Fake Review‪s‬.“

—

“The $100 MBA” is a podcast that focuses on practical business training. Omar Zenhom explores lessons, concepts, examples, and insights. He also speaks with industry experts for real-world advice. Recent episodes include “Slack vs. Facebook Group‪s‬” and “Q&A Wednesday: Do I Need To Offer a Free Trial‪?‬“

—

“From Scratch” is a weekly radio show about the entrepreneurial life, personalizing founders’ lives by providing listeners with a candid, first-hand view of the launching process. Guests speak openly about their sources of inspiration, setbacks, helpful allies, and breakthrough moments. Recent episodes include “John Zimme‪r‬” (Lyft founder) and “Jason Ackerma‪n‬“ (Fresh Direct founder).

—

“The Digital Entrepreneur” is a weekly podcast hosted by Sean Jackson, Katy Katz, and guest experts exploring the strategies and insights to build your digital business. Recent episodes include “Stop Being Afraid and Start Building Your Business‬” and “Crazy Creative Ideas for Content Repurposing‬.“

—

“Mixergy” is a platform to learn from experienced mentors through interviews and courses. The podcasts are interviews with experts, providing practical advice on running a business. Recent topics include “Connecting with customers through personalized video” and “Buying and resuscitating a dying business.“

—

“Shopify Masters” is the official Shopify podcast where host Felix Thea invites successful owners to share their experience and practical advice for growing an online business on Shopify. Recent episodes include “How This Entrepreneur Brought Consistent Sales to a Seasonal Business‬” and “How SUGAR Cosmetics Raised $21 Million and Became an Industry Disruptor‬.“

—

“Smart Passive Income” is a weekly podcast hosted by Pat Flynn featuring interviews and strategies for building your online business. Discover how to create multiple passive income streams. Learn about authority-building, email marketing, content marketing, search engine optimization, and more. Recent episodes include “When I’ve Failed at Work & Life Balance‬” and “The Moment I Took the Entrepreneurial Leap‬.“

—

“Entrepreneurs on Fire“‬ is a podcast hosted by John Lee Dumas that interviews entrepreneurs to guide listeners to financial, location, and lifestyle freedom. Advice from over 2,600 episodes has been compiled in a book called “The Common Path to Uncommon Success.” Recent episodes include “Jill and Josh Stanton on Creating and Managing Affiliate Partnership‪s‬” and “Billy Gene on Increasing Your Traffic‬.“

—

“Youpreneur,” hosted by British entrepreneur and author Chris Ducker, explores what it means to be a personal brand in the 21st century. Learn to build your brand, market yourself as an industry leader, create and launch online products and services, and more. Recent episodes include “Building Up Your Cumulative Advantage with Mark Schaefe‪r‬” and “How to Create Content Your Community Will Love‪!‬“

—

“Startups for the Rest of Us” is a podcast hosted by serial SaaS entrepreneur Rob Walling to help developers, designers, and entrepreneurs excel at launching software products. Recent episodes include “On Launching, Funding, and Growth with Serial SaaS Founder Rand Fishkin” and “A $4M Exit with Josh Pigford of Baremetrics.“

—

“Ambitious Entrepreneur,” hosted by Annemarie Cross, helps listeners build businesses with money, marketing, and mindset strategies to get noticed. Recent episodes include “Finding the Right Investor for Your Business” and “How to franchise your business‬.“