20 Top Selling Shops on Etsy

Etsy is a global marketplace for unique and creative goods, including handcrafted, one-of-a-kind items and crafting supplies.

Here is a list of the top-selling shops on Etsy, along with the number of each shop’s sales and admirers. Etsy’s top sellers offer products to get organized, party favors for special events, supplies for making jewelry, healing crystals, and more.

Top Etsy Sellers

PlannerKate is the top seller on Etsy. Owned by Kate Antesberger, it sells planners, stickers, bingers, albums, planner kits, checklists, vision boards, icons, and more. The shop has 1,841,378 sale transactions and 61,419 admirers.

CaitlynMinimalist creates jewelry with meaning and minimalism. Its catalog consists of name pieces, handwriting, and meaningful quote jewelry. Customers can take a piece of handwriting and immortalize it into daily wearable silver jewelry. The shop has 1,574,688 sale transactions and 259,152 admirers.

Bead Boat has more than 8,500 jewelry-making supplies and everyday jewelry products. The shop has 1,469,977 sale transactions and 59,364 admirers.

ModParty offers handmade gifts and party favors for weddings, baby showers, birthdays, and celebrations. The shop has 1,294,176 sale transactions and 115,636 admirers.

Yakutum, ​​from Istanbul, Turkey, has been on Etsy since 2008. It sells jewelry supplies, offering approximately 25,000 products and specializing in brass and gold-plated items. The shop has 971,590 sale transactions and 36,742 admirers.

King Jewelry Supplies opened on Etsy in 2014. The shop offers approximately 15,000 jewelry supply products, including raw brass and gold-plated supplies, chains, charms, beads, clasps, rings, and earrings. The shop has 921,428 sale transactions and 49,588 admirers.

PeggySueAlso Leather is from Tacoma, Washington. With over 150,000 square feet of leather in stock, it offers embossed cowhide leather, earring leather, metallic leather, suede, cork leather, and leather from ostrich, alligator, goatskin, lambskin. The shop has 810,220 sale transactions and 25,387 admirers.

Nicole de Bruin Charms is a comprehensive charm shop from Stockport, United Kingdom. It offers nearly 16,000 products, including beads, buttons, paper products, charms, and custom-engraved tags. The shop has 765,735 sale transactions and 54,403 admirers.

Lotus sells healing crystals, gemstones, jewelry, stone carvings, and objects to make you feel good. The shop has 753,023 sale transactions and 79,880 admirers.

Happy Kawaii Supplies is dedicated to all things colorful, sugary, and sweet. The shop’s motto is “If it’s not cute, we won’t sell it.” The owner also runs the Bunny Sundries shop. HappyKawaiiSupplies has 741,220 sale transactions and 55,857 admirers.

DesignInYourHeart, from Seoul, South Korea, sells jewelry-making supplies with a large selection of charms, beads, earrings, and gemstones. The shop has 665,202 sale transactions and 25,774 admirers.

Think Pink Bows offers stylish bows for babies, toddlers, and girls. The shop has 662,390 sale transactions and 88,293 admirers.

World Incense Store is a family-run metaphysical supplies shop that offers incense, candles, crystals, pendants, charms, and more. The shop has 639,050 sale transactions and 72,849 admirers.

Yadanabeads sells beads, chains, and findings. It began as a small jewelry shop in 2007 but then began sharing its beads with other Etsy jewelry makers. The shop has 634,355 sale transactions and 50,860 admirers.

Seedville USA offers flower and vegetable seeds for gardening. The shop has 626,538 sale transactions and 18,399 admirers.

NewMoonBeginnings sells healing crystals, Reiki and Chakra-inspired handmade jewelry, candles, energy and aromatherapy items, and other gifts. The shop has 612,176 sale transactions and 112,536 admirers.

Jewelers Paradise specializes in quality stones, electroplated pendants, bezels, rosary chains, pavé, findings, and materials to make unique jewelry. The shop has 590,452 sale transactions and 73,467 admirers.

Creating Unkamen sells handmade supplies for making jewelry. Based in Fulton, Missouri, Creating Unkamen has been on Etsy since 2009. The shop has 586,253 sale transactions and 64,887 admirers.

CLBeads, from Yiwu, China, has been on Etsy since 2008. The shop sells jewelry supplies with over 3,000 items, mostly discounted. The shop has 572,809 sale transactions and 36,011 admirers.

GLDN specializes in creating personal jewelry in 14k gold, sterling silver, and rose gold. It offers custom disk necklaces, classic rings, pendants, and more. The shop has 542,813 sale transactions and 205,082 admirers.