11 New Social Networks for 2023

Here is a list of new social networks to explore in 2023. There are decentralized social networks, AI-assisted platforms, platforms for content creators, and moderated networks for positive relationships. Several of these platforms are in beta release.

Mozilla.social is an open social network through the decentralized Mastodon ecosystem, launched by Mozilla, the web development organization. Mozilla’s mission is to create a social network that puts the needs of people first, including human dignity, inclusion, security, individual expression, and collaboration. Mozilla.social is in beta launch.

RTRO, a social networking app that connects brands, creators, and followers in more positive environments, focuses on connections and communities rather than algorithm-driven content. Users can connect with friends and family or see content from creators and brands in their own space. The app has content moderation and ChatGPT interaction.

Bluesky Social, a microblogging client co-founded by former Twitter co-owner Jack Dorsey, is built on Bluesky’s AT Protocol to showcase the protocol’s features. The goal of the AT Protocol is for modern social media to work more like the early days of the web when anyone could put up a blog or subscribe to other blogs via an RSS feed. Join the waitlist to try the beta before it’s publicly available.

Artifact is a news aggregator app driven by artificial intelligence. The app is from Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger, the creators of Instagram. Artifact has several social elements: commenting features to keep up to date with friends, feedback controls to personalize the news reading experience, and a Trending Discussion tab.

Damus is a decentralized social media platform built atop Nostr, the open and decentralized social networking protocol. Messages are distributed via decentralized, encrypted relays. Damus users can run their own microblogging platform for friends or a business.

Lemon8, a social media app owned by TikTok parent ByteDance, is a content-sharing platform for fashion, makeup, food, travel, gadgets, pets, and the like. It provides a variety of templates, filters, stickers, and fonts to help creators. Lemon8 launched in Japan in 2020 and the U.K. and U.S. in February 2023.

T2 is a social media company founded by former Twitter employees Gabor Cselle and Sarah Oh. T2 seeks to be a place for authentic conversations. The platform has been built “on the belief that trust and safety must be integral, and that a positive user experience is paramount.” The app is in a limited beta release. Interested users can sign up on a waitlist.

Gowalla is a location-based social networking app to keep up with friends and family in the real world. Post updates privately to your network on your location and activities. Send messages, make plans, and leave reactions in direct and group threads. Find interesting places to visit. Gowalla launched in 2007 and closed in 2012. It relaunched in March 2023.

Hyve is a social money app that helps users with savings, investing, and debt hacks by connecting with friends. Save through round-up deposits, event-based deposits, and peer-supported matching deposits. Start investment plans, connect with lenders, and connect with others on shared financial goals.

Nocam is a social video app to record authentic moments, similar to BeReal. The Nocam app turns off the camera while recording, so users can’t preview their image and stage a performance. Also, Nocam records a user’s reaction when tagged by a friend.

Meta is building a standalone decentralized social network, codenamed P92, for sharing text updates. The app will allow users to log in using their existing Instagram credentials. According to MoneyControl, the P92 app will support ActivityPub, the decentralized social network protocol powering Mastodon.