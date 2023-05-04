How ChatGPT Complements Google Ads

Artificial intelligence can complement pay-per-click advertising efforts. I’ll describe those uses in this post, focusing on ChatGPT and Google Ads.

Campaign Structure

Assume I’m creating an ad campaign for Best Buy’s laptop computers. Based on Best Buy’s landing page for those items, I ask ChatGPT:

I’d like to create a Google Ads campaign for laptops based on this page: https://www.bestbuy.com/site/computers-pcs/laptop-computers/abcat0502000.c. What should my ad groups be?

ChatGPT’s suggestions are a start, but they aren’t sufficiently segmented. Best Buy’s website contains additional laptop categories, including:

“Business laptops”

“Refurbished laptops”

“Dell laptops”

Here is my follow-up prompt:

There are more categories of laptops on this page. Can you create additional groups?

ChatGPT generated more suggestions — fewer than I anticipated but enough to work with. I can use these ad groups and expand on them as necessary.

Keyword Selection

Having determined the ad groups, I ask for potential keywords:

I’ve decided to create an ad group for Macbooks. What are potential keywords based on search volume that I should use?

Only some of ChatGPT’s keywords are relevant. For example, I want to show ads to searchers who type “MacBook Air” but not for “MacBook specs.” I ask for more keywords focused on “MacBook Air”:

Please expand on MacBook Air terms.

I review those keywords and determine that some require their own ad group. For example, Best Buy’s extensive selection of MacBook Air M1s could use a separate ad group with its own keywords.

Importantly, I’m not expecting ChatGPT to create all ad groups and keywords, only suggestions to help brainstorm.

Ad Copy and Assets

An ad on Google can have up to 15 30-character headlines and four 90-character descriptions. Thus writing copy can be time-consuming. ChatGPT can help. First, I ask for the headlines by providing the character counts and goals:

From this page: https://www.bestbuy.com/site/all-laptops/macbooks/pcmcat247400050001.c, create fifteen headlines that are 30 characters or less. The headlines should include a combination of the benefits, features, value-adds, and call to actions listed on this page.

All of the headlines exceed 30 characters, despite asking otherwise. I repeat my request for 30 characters max:

Please create headlines that are 30 characters or fewer.

The response now fits my request. I will not likely use all the headlines as some lack relevancy. I can ask for more:

Please create additional headlines using the theme of “Powerful MacBook Pro.”

A few of these headlines have more than 30 characters. It’s a reminder to be consistent and clear with all prompts.

My next prompt is for ad extensions:

Please write callout and structured snippet extensions for this page https://www.bestbuy.com/site/computers-pcs/lapto-computers/abcat0502000.c.

The extensions seem good initially. However, all but one callout extension surpass the 25-character limit. Most suggestions for structured snippet extensions aren’t available as header types. The designation “Types” is an available structured snippet header in Google, but “Laptop Types” is not, and neither is “Screen Sizes” nor “Storage Capacity.”

Nonetheless, I can still use the remaining content of the structured snippets — with correct headers.

Audiences

ChatGPT can recommend Google Ads audiences. My prompt asks for relevant in-market audiences searching for laptops:

What are relevant Google Ads in-market audiences I should target for people who are searching for laptops?

Those audience suggestions are worth testing and tweaking as necessary. As with campaign structure, keywords, and ad copy, ChatGPT’s lists are helpful starters to build on.

Timesaving

I can also use ChatGPT for various account tasks, such as:

Finding negative keywords,

Discovering search trends,

Identifying competitors.

AI doesn’t replace human-built ad campaigns. ChatGPT’s initial responses in this post would not have created a successful campaign. Ad groups weren’t segmented enough. Keywords were too generic, and the ad copy exceeded character requirements.

But the tool improved as I honed my prompts. It saved time and streamlined my efforts.