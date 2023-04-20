My Favorite ChatGPT Prompts for SEO

Success on ChatGPT depends on the prompt. What follows are 29 favorite prompts for search engine optimization. Consider these as ideas to test and refine for your own circumstance.

And for any prompt, remember a few tips:

ChatGPT can now process longer texts. Paste your entire SEO-focused article into the prompt and include additional details, such as the target audience, desired style, and format.

ChatGPT cannot search or retrieve files from the web.

For better output, ask ChatGPT if a prompt is missing essential details

Request the output in a particular format, such as a table, which I prefer

Click the “Regenerate response” button if you don’t like an answer.

Use the tool for inspiration. I rarely accept its complete response, instead adding keywords, rearranging outlines, and so on.

Always verify ChatGPT’s technical responses. Use code and schema validators, for example.

Already, quite a few browser extensions help with ChatGPT SEO prompts.

Keyword Optimization

I don’t rely on ChatGPT to research keywords, as the info is dated and potentially unreliable. I prefer keyword research tools. Still, the tool can help with keyword optimization in other ways.

Here are those prompts. I’ve bolded words for emphasis in this post.

Organize these keywords by intent [keyword list] and create a table as output.

Assign search intent to each of these keywords: [keyword list]. Add several intents if applicable.

to each of these keywords: [keyword list]. Add several intents if applicable. Group these keywords by topic and subtopics [keyword list]. Create as many groups as needed but use each keyword only once.

by topic and subtopics [keyword list]. Create as many groups as needed but use each keyword only once. Create an article structure from these keywords [keyword list].

from these keywords [keyword list]. Create an SEO-driven content plan using these keywords [keyword list]. Include several closely related keywords within a single article topic, but use each keyword only once. Use the table format for the response.

using these keywords [keyword list]. Include several closely related keywords within a single article topic, but use each keyword only once. Use the table format for the response. List 20 semantically related terms for each of these search queries [keyword list].

for each of these search queries [keyword list]. Entity optimization: Which related names, places, and entities should an article on [keyword] mention?

Content Optimization

Which additional keywords should I use in this product description [text]?

Generate a product description based on these specs [specs] and this target keyword [keyword].

What is missing in this content for this keyword [keyword], text [text], and target audience [audience]: [content text]?

Based on these target keywords [keywords], break this article into sections using HTML subheadings. Use target keywords in the subheadings [article text]. Plus, create an on-page table-of-contents using those subheadings as HTML anchors.

Optimize this title [title] for organic search rankings, clickability, and focus keyword [keyword]. Suggest several options.

[title] for organic search rankings, clickability, and focus keyword [keyword]. Suggest several options. Create an SEO content brief based on these queries: primary keyword [keyword], secondary keywords [secondary keywords].

based on these queries: primary keyword [keyword], secondary keywords [secondary keywords]. Create a bulleted outline of an article based on this target keyword [keyword].

of an article based on this target keyword [keyword]. Create a meta description for this article [article text] and focus keyword [keyword].

for this article [article text] and focus keyword [keyword]. Suggest trustworthy research studies, with citations, for an article on this keyword [keyword].

What is my listicle missing for this keyword [keyword] [listicle text]?

Why does my competitor’s article rank higher than mine in Google search results? My article: [article text]. Competitor’s article: [ article text].

rank higher than mine in Google search results? My article: [article text]. Competitor’s article: [ article text]. How can my article be improved for SEO, grammar, and depth [article text]?

Generate a video description for this topic [topic] and for this focus keyword [keyword].

Schema

Create Organization schema using the following details: company name [company name], official website [official website], logo [logo], description [description], and social media links [social media links]. Am I missing anything?

using the following details: company name [company name], official website [official website], logo [logo], description [description], and social media links [social media links]. Am I missing anything? Create FAQ schema based on the following questions and answers [Q&A text].

based on the following questions and answers [Q&A text]. Create video schema. Video URL: [URL]. Video title: [title]. Video description: [description]. Video thumbnail: [image.jpg]. Video duration is “60 seconds.” Format the duration in the ISO 8601 date format.

Technical SEO

My site is [URL]. Generate a robots.txt file that allows all search engines to access my entire site except this folder: [URL]. Also, add my sitemap: [sitemap URL].

Generate hreflang tags for my site. My default site is English, at [URL]. My German site is [URL]. My French site is [URL].

Generate a valid XML sitemap containing the following URLs: [URLs]

Generate regular expressions (regex) for me to see all search phrases that contain either [keyword 1] or [keyword 2]. This is to create complex query filters in Google Search Console.

Link-building