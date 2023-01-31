13 AI Chatbots for Business

The recent release of ChatGPT, the massive chatbot from OpenAI, has opened many eyes to the possibilities of artificial intelligence for businesses. Actor Ryan Reynolds and his Mint Mobile launched an ad composed by ChatGPT. BuzzFeed announced plans to utilize ChatGPT to generate content and quizzes.

The generative tool, while new, offers plenty of potential business uses, such as SEO and ecommerce conversions. It can also automate aspects of customer service.

Here is a list of platforms to create a chatbot for your business. Some have drag-and-drop builds, while others require basic coding. Several have free plans and discounts.

Chatbots for Businesses

Ada is an AI-powered customer service automation platform. Its chatbot tool helps enterprise businesses deliver personalized experiences on a website, via SMS, and in social channels. With Ada’s no-code integrations, brands can access all data sources and client-facing channels to create shopping interactions at scale. According to Forbes, Ada has partnered with OpenAI to use GPT-3.5, the large language model behind ChatGPT, to improve Ada’s abilities with customer intent, enabling the bot to formulate and improve answers on its own. Contact for pricing.

IBM Watson Assistant is a conversational AI platform for customer care. Watson Assistant is built on machine learning and natural language processing models to understand questions, find or search for the best answers, and complete the user’s intended action through simulated conversations. Watson also uses intent classification and entity recognition to understand customers in context to transfer to a human agent when needed. Deep learning models automatically adapt to the host business based on the sentences provided as training data. Price: Lite plan is free. Premium plans start at $140 per month.

Pandorabots is an online service for building and deploying chatbots via Artificial Intelligence Markup Language. Write AIML scripts in any natural language. Own and download the code and deploy it to messaging or voice channels. Easily add speech-to-text and text-to-speech. Customize open-source chitchat libraries and real-time animation integrations. Pandorabots has 275,000 registered developers and 325,000 created chatbots. It offers a do-it-yourself version and, also, full services for turnkey development. Price: Basic is free. Plans start at $19 per month.

Drift is a conversational marketing platform for customer service and lead generation. Drift’s AI-powered chatbots engage, qualify, and convert buyers from any page on your website. Customize greetings, conversations, and routing based on specific audience segments. Empower customers to find answers, and deflect low-level issues to focus on high-priority tasks. Schedule sales meetings with visitors. Track and measure key business metrics. Drift’s startup program offers reduced pricing for companies with fewer than 50 employees and under $15 million in funding. Price: Contact for pricing.

HubSpot offers a chatbot builder as part of its Sales Hub application. Easily create messenger bots that qualify leads, book meetings, provide answers to common support questions, and more. Choose a template based on your bot’s goal, then build and customize without coding. Configure the bot to hand the conversation off to a live agent once qualified, create support tickets, add users to lists and workflows, and more. Price: Free. Plans start at $45 per month.

Kore.ai provides digital virtual assistants built on its conversational Experience Optimization Platform. The no-code platform is secure and scalable to design, build, test, and deploy AI-powered virtual assistants. The platform offers a lite and manageable Process Assistant Builder. Quickly develop and deploy business workflows to automate processes and trigger them conversationally. Get insights and suggestions to fine-tune the process. Price: Free plan provides up to 5,000 requests per month. Premium plans start at $0.01 per user request.

Chatfuel is a platform to create bots for Facebook, Instagram, and websites. Set up conversational rules without having to code. Start with templates, and use pre-made answers for common questions in direct messages and comments. Get analytics for inquiries to automate frequent conversations. Answer FAQs, recommend products, and collect user feedback automatically. Generate leads from comments and ads, qualify them, issue promo codes, and more — all on autopilot. Price: Free for up to 50 conversations. Plans start at $14.99 per month.

Landbot is a platform to build and deploy chatbots without having to code. Design sophisticated conversational experiences for web and mobile using a visual chatbot builder and templates. Easily create web and WhatsApp chatbots with ready-to-use templates for product assistance, checkout, customer surveys, lead generation, customer support (bot-only and bot-to-human), and more. Connect Landbot to popular tools using native integrations. Price: Free for up to 100 chats per month. Plans start at $39 per month.

Dialogflow from Google Cloud is a natural language platform to design and integrate a conversational user interface into your mobile app, web application, device, bot, voice response system, and more. Dialogflow can analyze multiple input types from customers, including text or audio inputs (from a phone or voice recording). It can respond through text or with synthetic speech. Dialogflow provides two virtual agent services. Each has its own agent type, user interface, API, client libraries, and documentation. See website for pricing.

Botsify is a chatbot automation platform for businesses. Embed a chatbot across Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, or your website. Create a form, customize it, and generate leads. Qualify leads, engage your website visitors, and obtain more info with conversational forms. Translate into 100 native languages in minutes. Launch an automated live-chat service and let a human take over at any point. Price: Plans start at $49 per month.

Intercom offers an all-in-one customer communications platform, called Messenger, for your product, app, or website. Design custom bots to collect customer info, prioritize and route conversations, engage only the leads you want, and carry out specific tasks. Capture every type of customer request with Messenger-first ticketing. Create relevant, always-on announcements shared directly in Messenger. Match it to your brand’s look and feel. Price: Eligible startups can get advanced Intercom features at $65 per month. WhatsApp pricing starts at $9 per month.

Wit.ai from Facebook is an open-source chatbot framework with natural language processing to build interactive talk or text applications. Easily create bots that people can chat with on their preferred messaging platform with multimodal interaction. The Wit.ai API can parse messages into structured, actionable data, predicting the next actions the bot should execute. Price: Free.

Aivo offers an AI-powered suite for customer service and sales. Build seamless conversational journeys — from automatic conversations to live-agent transfer in the same chat window. Use the Studio tool to design customer journeys and integrate them with your tech stack. Build bots for lead generation, delivery status tracking, account creation, product returns, and more. Aivo’s conversational AI understands how your customers speak using text, emojis, or other methods of expression. Contact for pricing.