13 Pop-up Shops from Brands, for Inspiration

A pop-up shop can create an immersive brand experience to connect with shoppers and test products without the cost of a permanent brick-and-mortar store.

Here is a list of successful pop-up shops from brands. There are direct-to-consumer businesses, online retailers and platforms, and established brands.

Pop-up Shops

eBay opened The ’85 Shop retail pop-up store in Chicago to celebrate the birth of the Air Jordan 1 and its rise to dominance in the sneaker wars of the 1980s. The timing of the pop-up coincided with the theatrical release of the film “Air.” The ’85 Shop was curated with several of eBay’s top sneaker sellers. The shop featured a collection of original 1985 Air Jordan 1s in every color, original Nike sneakers from the period used as props in the film “Air,” vintage game-worn pairs and retro styles, and more.

Shein is a global online fast-fashion retailer with operations in Guangzhou, Singapore, and Los Angeles. Shein routinely launches pop-up shops lasting a few days. Recent pop-ups have occurred in Los Angeles, Toronto, and Birmingham (U.K.). The shops feature inexpensive fashions, free manicures, prize giveaways, and more. Consumers can purchase items in-store or use the QR codes to buy online. Shein’s pop-up debut in the Phillippines launched in partnership with Alipay+ and its e-wallet partner GCash.

Klarna, the buy-now, pay-later service, launched a retail pop-up called “Klarna Oasis” in Los Angeles focused on supporting its various mission-driven merchant partners. For two days, consumers shopped exclusive discounts from conscious fashion, beauty, and accessory brands, all while offering its popular interest-free “pay in four” option at check out. Shoppers could also donate gently-used shoes and clothing in exchange for on-site discounts.

Netflix kicked off the holiday shopping season by launching The Grove pop-up in Los Angeles. Creating an immersive retail experience for its fans, the store featured a range of limited edition items from some of Netflix’s most popular titles, including Stranger Things, Bridgerton, Squid Game, and a curated series of products from the platform’s children’s properties. The space also featured life-size versions of notable Netflix characters, including Vecna from Stranger Things and Young-Hee doll from Squid Game.

Savage X Fenty, Rihanna’s lingerie brand, opened a three-day pop-up shop in Los Angeles, coinciding with Rihanna’s widely-anticipated Super Bowl performance. The shop featured a limited edition game day collection, including hoodies, sweatpants, jerseys, and boxers.

Social Tourist is a teen-focused direct-to-consumer brand co-created by teenage influencers Charli and Dixie D’Amelio, in partnership with Hollister. Social Tourist recently opened a pop-up shop in Los Angeles on Melrose Avenue launched and operated by Leap, a data-focused retail platform.

Aviator Nation, the Southern California lifestyle brand, opened its first retail shop in New York City as a pop-up. Founder Paige Mycoskie scouted the locations and designed the murals for the store. In addition to the brand’s high-end signature sweats and tees, the pop-up featured a collection that just dropped, along with limited-edition Aviator Nation totes.

Skims, the shapewear brand of Kim Kardashian, launched a pop-up shop for Valentine’s Day at the Century City Mall in Los Angeles. Kardashian promoted the shop to her 350 million Instagram fans and then made a surprise appearance. The entirely pink shop with melting candy heart sculptures was open for five days.

Yankee Candle used pop-up shops during the holiday season. It launched six pop-ups in mid-November, open to the end of December. Guests experienced a new Yankee Candle Snow Globe Wonderland Collection and fan-favorite holiday fragrances and candles.

The Bay, the digital arm of the HBC brand portfolio, launched The Bay at Stackt Market, a pop-up shopping destination in Toronto within Canada’s largest shipping container market. The Bay at Stackt offers more than 50 curated brands across multiple categories. Buyers scan a QR code and check out. The product is then shipped directly to their homes.

The Pokémon Company is using a pop-up store as a central location for fans and competitors during the 2023 Pokémon Europe International Championships. The store will feature premium Pokémon merchandise, photo opportunities, and more as players of the trading card and video games gather for the annual competition.

David’s Bridal launched five House of Prom pop-ups, offering teens looks for the “best prom ever.” The first 25 customers won Betsy Johnson platform sneakers through the opening weekend. The retailer used the event to test the pop-up model and promote the entire prom assortment carried in its 300 retail locations.

Jetex, an executive aviation company, hosted the world’s first Louis Vuitton pop-up store at its flagship VIP Terminal in Dubai. The pop-up featured Louis Vuitton’s iconic travel pieces. It’s an extension of Jetex’s work with leading luxury brands.