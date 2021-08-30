20 Free Web Design Tools from Summer 2021

Here is a list of new web tools and design elements that can enhance an ecommerce site. There are page builders, design collaboration tools, gradient generators, video apps, coding tools, fonts, and more. All are free, though some also offer premium versions as well.

Free Design Tools

Codewell is a site to practice your HTML and CSS coding skills. Get new templates every week. Access the Slack channel to discuss solutions with other developers.

Haikei is a web app to generate unique SVG shapes, backgrounds, and patterns. Get started with the SVG generators. Choose between stacked or layered waves, steps, peaks, blobs, symbols, grids, gradients, and more.

MeisterNote is a handy and intuitive app that helps teams write and organize information collaboratively. Create workspaces for your notes, share them with your team, and create content together using blocks in over 15 styles.

Wickedbackgrounds is a tool to create background waves. Select the number of waves you want, the angle of the waves, and color. Choose between gradients and color spin.

Loom is a video messaging tool. Use the new SDK to add video messaging to your app or website. With just a few lines of code, embed video or a video recorder.

Lineicons is a collection of 5,000 icons for modern user interfaces for web, mobile, and desktop apps. Change size, color, and variations depending on your need, then download in scalable SVG format.

Mega Creator is an all-in-one graphic editor to design professional-looking elements easily. Create your own clipart using quality icons, illustrations, photos, and artificial-intelligence-generated faces and backgrounds. Create from scratch or choose from many social media templates for Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and Pinterest.

Gradient.art is a free CSS editor to design patterns. Layer gradients for complex designs. Save projects to the cloud, and use a public URL to share designs for viewing and editing.

Backlight is a platform to easily build websites using design starter kits and visually accessible component libraries. Keep a preview of the design next to the components. Use a built-in test runner and reporter for effortless checks and contributions. Share real-time previews of the component you’re working on.

Style is a free HTML Bootstrap 4 template with a clean, minimal, and professional design. It comes with a portfolio, video integration, slider, accordion, and other useful web elements.

Carrd is a tool to create simple, responsive one-page sites. Start with one of dozens of templates or a blank canvas. Add contact, signup, custom, and payment-enabled forms. Publish sites to your custom domains with full SSL support.

Mobile Palette Generator is a simple and useful tool to generate color palettes for your mobile or web app. Select a base color, use the sliders to customize, and copy the generated colors onto the clipboard.

Radix Colors is an open-source color system for designing beautiful, accessible websites and apps. It includes 28 color scales with 12 steps on each scale. Each has a matching transparent variant, which is handy for user-interface components to blend into colored backgrounds.

Noloco is a no-code portal builder for clients or teams around existing workflows. Collect all the information you need through your portal with custom forms or integrate with any third-party service through APIs.

Mmm is an easy-to-use, drag-and-drop website builder to create cool, funky, and messy personal sites quickly. Get a custom URL to share on social media and other channels.

Free Fonts

Basillion is an all-caps display font that’s bold, stylish, and friendly.

—

South Town is a simple and flowing monoline script font. It’s a fun, energetic script font that’s friendly and not overly refined.

—

Peachy Rose is another all-caps display font that’s thin and crafty.

—

Free Fun Font is a funny and eclectic display font with personality.

—

Hanker is a free hand-crafted brush font featuring upper and lowercase characters and a unique, authentic hand-brushed texture.