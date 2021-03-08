20 Free Web Design Tools from Winter 2021

Free resources from the design community can add value to an ecommerce site. Here is a list of new web tools and design elements from winter 2021. There are website and page builders, icon libraries, pattern and color palette tools, free fonts, and a template marketplace. All of these tools are free, though some also offer premium versions.

Free Design Tools

Editor X, a web creation platform from Wix, has launched out of beta. Editor X lets team members work on a website simultaneously and offers advanced code-free interactions. The new collaboration features include live commenting, advanced roles and permissions, and shared design libraries.

Formality is a WordPress plugin to quickly create and customize forms and align them to your website design. Each form is accessible via a standalone page or within another post or page of your site.

Iconduck is a project to make open-source icons and illustrations more available. It contains roughly 110,000 free icons and illustrations.

Scale is a library with royalty-free vector illustrations. Scale includes one new, free illustration each day. Use the color slider to adapt the illustrations to your brand and design. Scale is also releasing female character choices for each illustration.

Tabbied lets you easily generate patterns to bring energy and creativity to your website and digital designs.

Persona is an identity platform that helps businesses securely manage their community. Embed Persona into your web page and enable customers to verify themselves easily without leaving your experience.

Multiavatar is a multicultural avatar generator. Free and open-source, Multiavatar represents people from various races, cultures, age groups, and worldviews.

FarbVelo (Swiss-German for color bicycle) is a playful color picking tool. It uses simple rules and lots of random numbers to help you come up with pleasing color combinations or scroll through color harmonies.

Pe•ple lets you add a customizable community to any website. Accessible in your own website rather than a subdomain. Set the branding, privacy, and community visibility based on your company’s needs.

Blush is a tool to create and customize illustrations with collections from artists worldwide. Choose a collection from multiple styles and themes, customize the art, and download it to use as you wish.

Everypixel Patterns is a new tool to create and locate patterns. Access patterns in the gallery, or easily generate a new pattern in one click.

Operator Lookup is an educational tool for JavaScript. Just enter a JavaScript operator to learn more about it.

Itmeo Market is a new marketplace for design templates. All templates are made by designers for Itmeo Market, which also offers a selection of free templates.

Free Fonts

Delfina is a vintage sans serif font inspired by classic American aesthetics. The typeface includes two versions: clean and rough.

—

Necks is a free bold and chunky hand-lettered display font. This highly legible brush font is suitable for a variety of creative projects.

—

Gunberg is another vintage, American font. The serif characters have an imperfect shape that gives a natural look in design. Gunberg comes in two styles: clean and rough.

—

Bungalow is a stylish typeface with three serif, three display, and three headline fonts to enhance your next project. Bungalow has an iconic design that’s helpful for branding.

—

Bronx is a clean and casual typeface with six styles. Bronx is a versatile font that works well in large and small sizes.

—

The North Shore is a serif font created by East Coast Font Club. It includes spur and rounded variants as well as uppercase, lowercase, numbers, symbols, and multilingual character sets.

—

Genau is a geometric, stencil font. This uppercase, sans serif font is ideal for attention-grabbing display banners.