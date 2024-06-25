Free Typography Fonts, Tools, Courses

Typography is an essential component of web design. It’s also affordable, as many resources offer free fonts and tools, even for commercial use.

Here is a list of companies offering free commercial fonts, typography tools, and educational materials to build skills and connect with designers. Before using a font, be sure to verify its terms.

Free Typography Resources

The League of Moveable Type is an open-source type foundry providing a curated collection of free fonts to use and learn from. The site also offers a newsletter, podcast, and courses to improve typography skills. The League was founded in 2009 by designer and educator Micah Rich as a spinoff from his studio, A Good Company.

Google Fonts is a library of more than 1,500 font families with APIs. Explore, sort, and test fonts in more than 135 languages. The library also contains icons. Access the Fonts Knowledge section for original typography guides, which the Google Fonts team produces in collaboration with experts worldwide. All Google Fonts are open source and free.

DaFont is a popular archive of 86,000 free downloadable fonts such as freeware, shareware, demo versions, and public domain. Browse by alphabetical listing, style, theme, author, or popularity. Access the forum and the list of tools for font management, creation, and more.

Font Squirrel is a resource for free, hand-picked, quality, commercial-use fonts. Browse by classification, tag, language, and foundry. Sort alphabetically or by date or popularity. Filter fonts by licenses, family size, or download location. Use the identifier to upload a text image and identify the fonts with the closest match. Join community discussions.

Behance, part of Adobe, is a social media platform with over 50 million members to showcase and discover creative work. Easily search for free commercial fonts and inspirational typography.

Font Freak provides access to over 125,000 commercial fonts — more than 9,000 are free from roughly 400 designers. It also includes a font software section with free trial editions of editing and management tools.

FontSpace contains over 120,000 free fonts with quick, customizable previews. Each font is reviewed by a FontSpace moderator, checked for quality, and verified for valid licenses. Enjoy monthly hand-picked selections of free fonts. Use the ​​font generator to create fonts that are easy to copy and paste into your website, social media profiles, and more.

Font Bundles offers free fonts and exclusive pricing on premium fonts from independent designers. The site includes a free fonts section with a new free font every week. Free fonts are available to download with the start of an account. Designers can use the marketplace to register and list fonts in bundles and deals.

Urban Fonts features over 8,000 free fonts, along with premium fonts and free dingbats. Some are trial versions and contain a limited character set. Urban Fonts is simple and easy to use, with a handy preview for quick browsing.

FreeTypography is dedicated to sharing quality, free fonts. This curated resource offers hundreds of fonts available to download with one click. The site publishes interviews with designers and a list of those available for hire.

Free Fonts Project is a resource from the TypeType design studio. This project aims to promote font design and increase its accessibility. The free font collection includes creations by TypeType school graduates and trial versions of TypeType fonts. The resource doesn’t have as many free fonts as others on this list, but each font includes extensive information on the font family and creative team.

1001 Fonts provides over 35,000 free fonts through a user-friendly interface. The site has a handy “Commercial Free” button to filter the approximately 6,000 free commercial fonts.

Dribbble is a ​​social networking platform for digital designers to collaborate and find clients. Search for free commercial fonts, post a design job, hire talent, and access inspirational design resources and tutorials.

Fontesk is a curated library of quality free fonts available to download for commercial or personal use. Filter by category or tag. Select from personal or commercial checkboxes to filter free fonts.