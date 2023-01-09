20 New Free Commercial Fonts for 2023

A new font can freshen and elevate a website and a brand. It’s an easy and inexpensive way to make a visual impact.

Here is a list of fonts released in the last year. All are free for commercial use, though some are from larger premium font families. Before using a font, be sure to verify its terms.

Lastik is a serif typeface inspired by the scholastic materials of the late 1990s and early 2000s. Lastik is versatile and subdued while having personality and a touch of nostalgia.

Habanero is a cool, playful, and dramatic display font to enhance any design. Suitable for headlines, logos, and branding, the style is clean and audacious.

Heirloom is a relaxed and flowing handwritten font with a distinctive and creative character.

Chinook is a homage to the iconic chunky titling from Italian movies of the 1970s. Its vintage and heavy appearance makes headlines, branding, and logos compelling.

Silver Raven is a unique graffiti font created and inspired by the street writing of New York.

Delight Winter is a modern and whimsical script font that provides a friendly and familiar tone.

Valverde is a super-serif family containing four styles with nine weights each. It provides a variety of vintage looks.

Aamiya is a modern, clean, and elegant serif typeface to provide beauty and style to any design.

Cotta is a serif font with an ornate and elegant flowing character.

Hinge is a modern and elegant serif typeface for banners, logos, branding, and more.

Yeasty Flavors is a thick and friendly handwritten font to lend a cheerful vibe to any design.

Rakyat is a youthful and confident handwritten font with an energetic, romantic vibe.

Garute is a modern sans-serif typeface with clean, straight lines and a contemporary feel, perfect for logos and banner displays.

Habel is a hand-drawn font with an imperfect flow that’s unique and natural.

Basquiat is a font based on the works of Jean-Michel Basquiat and his handwritten letters and notebooks. It’s honest and striking.

Taruno Wide is an expanded display font, providing an elegant and aggressive style with a dose of futurism.

Schabo Condensed is a thick and unique serif, ideal for banners and displays.

Asikue is a soft serif font family with 10 styles of chunky retro-inspired typography.

Badrick is an imposing, condensed sans serif with three weights to use for a variety of purposes.

Uncut Sans is a geometric and slightly quirky sans serif in 12 styles.

