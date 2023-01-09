Typography & Fonts

20 New Free Commercial Fonts for 2023

January 9, 2023 •

A new font can freshen and elevate a website and a brand. It’s an easy and inexpensive way to make a visual impact.

Here is a list of fonts released in the last year. All are free for commercial use, though some are from larger premium font families. Before using a font, be sure to verify its terms.

Lastik

Screenshot of Lastik font example

Lastik

Lastik is a serif typeface inspired by the scholastic materials of the late 1990s and early 2000s. Lastik is versatile and subdued while having personality and a touch of nostalgia.

Habanero

Screenshot of Habanero font example

Habanero

Habanero is a cool, playful, and dramatic display font to enhance any design. Suitable for headlines, logos, and branding, the style is clean and audacious.

Heirloom

Screenshot of Heirloom font example

Heirloom

Heirloom is a relaxed and flowing handwritten font with a distinctive and creative character.

Chinook

Screenshot of Chinook font example

Chinook

Chinook is a homage to the iconic chunky titling from Italian movies of the 1970s. Its vintage and heavy appearance makes headlines, branding, and logos compelling.

Silver Raven

Screenshot of Silver Raven font example

Silver Raven

Silver Raven is a unique graffiti font created and inspired by the street writing of New York.

Delight Winter

Screenshot of Delight Winter font example

Delight Winter

Delight Winter is a modern and whimsical script font that provides a friendly and familiar tone.

Valverde

Screenshot of Valverde font example

Valverde

Valverde is a super-serif family containing four styles with nine weights each. It provides a variety of vintage looks.

Aamiya

Screenshot of Aamiya font example

Aamiya

Aamiya is a modern, clean, and elegant serif typeface to provide beauty and style to any design.

Cotta

Screenshot of Cotta font example

Cotta

Cotta is a serif font with an ornate and elegant flowing character.

Hinge

Screenshot of Hinge font example

Hinge

Hinge is a modern and elegant serif typeface for banners, logos, branding, and more.

Yeasty Flavors

Screenshot of Yeasty Flavors font example

Yeasty Flavors

Yeasty Flavors is a thick and friendly handwritten font to lend a cheerful vibe to any design.

Rakyat

Screenshot of Rakyat font example

Rakyat

Rakyat is a youthful and confident handwritten font with an energetic, romantic vibe.

Garute

Screenshot of Garute font example

Garute

Garute is a modern sans-serif typeface with clean, straight lines and a contemporary feel, perfect for logos and banner displays.

Habel

Screenshot of Habel font example

Habel

Habel is a hand-drawn font with an imperfect flow that’s unique and natural.

Basquiat

Screenshot of Basquiat font example

Basquiat

Basquiat is a font based on the works of Jean-Michel Basquiat and his handwritten letters and notebooks. It’s honest and striking.

Taruno Wide

Screenshot of Taruno Wide font example

Taruno Wide

Taruno Wide is an expanded display font, providing an elegant and aggressive style with a dose of futurism.

Schabo Condensed

Screenshot of Schabo Condensed font example

Schabo Condensed

Schabo Condensed is a thick and unique serif, ideal for banners and displays.

Asikue

Screenshot of Asikue font example

Asikue

Asikue is a soft serif font family with 10 styles of chunky retro-inspired typography.

Badrick

Screenshot of Badrick font example

Badrick

Badrick is an imposing, condensed sans serif with three weights to use for a variety of purposes.

Uncut Sans

Screenshot of Uncut Sans font example

Uncut Sans

Uncut Sans is a geometric and slightly quirky sans serif in 12 styles.

Share this article:
Sig Ueland
Sig Ueland
Bio   •   RSS Feed


Popular
Webinar U
Instant Video + Ebook
Our mission is to help online merchants improve their businesses. We do this with expert guides, articles, webinars, and podcasts. We are an independent publishing company, unaffiliated with any e-commerce platform or provider.

Copyright © 2005 - 2023.
Practical Ecommerce® is a
registered trademark of
Confluence Distribution, Inc.