15 Sites for Free Commercial Fonts

One of the best ways to enhance a design is with an attractive font. It’s also thrifty, as multiple companies offer free font libraries and curated collections, even for commercial use.

Here is a list of websites offering free commercial fonts. Before using a font, be sure to verify its terms.

Free Commercial Font Sites

The League of Moveable Type launched with a mission to raise the design standards of the web. The entire catalog of curated fonts is free to use. The site also offers a newsletter, podcast, and courses to improve your typography skills.

Google Fonts is a library of nearly 1,400 free licensed font families with APIs. The library also contains icons. Access the site’s Fonts Knowledge section for original guides to the world of typography.

Fonts.com from Monotype offers more than 150,000 desktop and web font products and nearly 1,300 free font families.

DaFont is a popular archive of freely downloadable fonts. The site is straightforward to use. Browse by alphabetical listing, style, theme, author, or popularity. There’s also a forum and list of tools for font management, creation, and more.

Behance, part of Adobe, is a platform to showcase and discover creative work. Search for free commercial fonts and inspirational typography and graphic design.

Font Squirrel is a resource for free, hand-picked, commercial-use fonts. Browse by classification, tag, language, and foundry. Sort by alphabetical listing, date, or popularity. Filter fonts by licenses, family size, or download location. Use the Font Identifier to upload a text image and identify the fonts that are the closest match.

FontSpace contains over 90,000 free fonts with quick, customizable previews and hassle-free downloads. Each font is reviewed by a FontSpace moderator, checked for quality issues, and verified for valid licenses. Enjoy monthly hand-picked selections of free fonts. Use the ​​font generator to create fonts that are easy to copy and paste.

Fontbundles offers free fonts and exclusive deals on premium fonts from independent designers. There’s a free font every week, along with savings of up to 96% off premium versions. Designers can use the marketplace to register and list fonts in bundles and deals.

Dribbble is a ​​community for creatives to share design work and get hired. Dribbble hosts over 10,000 free fonts as well as inspirational design resources and tutorials.

FreeTypography is dedicated to sharing quality, free fonts. This curated resource offers hundreds of free fonts available to download with one click. Typography designers are also available for hire.

Font Freak has more than 125,000 commercial fonts. Over 9,000 are free from over 400 designers. Font Freak includes a font software section with free trial editions of font editors and managers.

Free Fonts Project, a resource from TypeType, a design studio, exists to make typography more popular and available. The resource doesn’t have as many free fonts as others on this list, but each font presented includes extensive information on the font family and creative team. Brands can use all fonts from the Free Fonts Project for commercial and personal purposes without limitations.

Abstract Fonts has more than 10,000 free fonts for easy download. Browse various eclectic categories, such as circus, medieval, and pixel-bitmap. Also browse alphabetically or by collection, designer, or what’s popular.

Urban Fonts features over 8,000 free and premium fonts and free dingbats. Some are trial versions and contain a limited character set. Urban Fonts is simple and easy to use, with a handy preview for quick browsing.

HypeForType is a font shop from Europe, with more than 35,000 fonts from over 350 type foundries worldwide. It offers font licensing for many uses, including brand fonts, ebooks, publishing, gaming, and more. In addition to its premium fonts, HypeForType hosts a collection of free fonts from premium font families.