Typography & Fonts

The Right Font Drives Conversions

March 29, 2023 •

Fonts do more than convey text. They tell a story and align a brand and audience. The right font enhances user experiences and thus conversions.

There’s no shortage of compelling fonts and little reason to use those in default templates. Let’s look at a few examples in ecommerce.

Knotty Tie

Knotty Tie combines a playful serif font for titles (Playfair Display) with a sober sans serif for readability (Open Sans), highlighting the brand’s playfulness and personality.

Screenshot of Knotty Tie web page

Knotty Tie

The Scribes

The Scribes sells printed journals. The site uses Apple System fonts to communicate innovation and minimalism. If a visitor’s computer does not have that font, the site defaults to the ever-readable Helvetica.

Screenshot of The Scribes web page

The Scribes

Leaf & Clay

Leaf & Clay focuses on a sophisticated tall and thin serif font (Times Now Extra Light). It’s not the most readable, especially in smaller sizes, but it speaks to its audience of plant connoisseurs.

Screenshot of Leaf & Clay web page

Leaf & Clay

Paravel

Paravel contrasts two rich fonts (Canela and Maison Neue) to highlight its uniqueness and sophistication while maintaining readability. While unexpected, this combination of a serif font for the headings and sans serif for the body works for this high-end luggage brand.

Screenshot of Paravel web page

Paravel

Onewheel

Onewheel opted for a strong poster-like headline font (Mono 45) to align with its audience of younger motorized skateboard lovers. Paired with Favorit, a unique san serif, Onewheel makes a statement.

Screenshot of One Wheel web page

One Wheel

Everipe

Everipe sells ingredients for smoothies. The site uses Baloo, a comic font, even in buttons. Combined with Poppin, a fun and simple sans serif, the fonts convey informality.

Screenshot of Everipe web page

Everipe

Barbara Carneiro
Barbara Carneiro
