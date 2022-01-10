20 New Free Commercial Fonts for 2022

One of the easiest ways to enhance the look of your website is by adding a fresh new font. Here is a list of new fonts released in the last year. All are free for commercial use, though some are from larger premium font families. Before using a font, be sure to verify its terms.
Decohead
Decohead is an elegant and warm Art Deco-inspired typeface to add a sophisticated element to any design.
–
Prodelt Co
Prodelt Co features a vintage and retro style inspired by classic product labels.
–
Rockford Sans
Rockford Sans is a geometric sans serif. Its large x-height and round features are both legible and friendly.
–
Alphakind
Alphakind is a bold and modern display font with plenty of animated character, ideal for banners and titles.
–
Sunny Spells
Sunny Spells is a shiny and bubbly display font that can add fun to a design.
–
Abcl
Abcl is a hand-drawn font that’s both charming and elegant, ideal for a homey text that’s legible.
–
Legend
Legend is a condensed sans serif font. Its strength makes it suitable for banners, ads, and even logos.
–
Angkatan Bersenjata
Angkatan Bersenjata is a stencil-style font that grabs attention.
–
Platiipus
Platiipus is a thick and animated font for a lively, amusing, and abnormal style.
–
New York
New York is an elegant and timeless serif that projects luxury and sophistication.
–
Roxie Rossa
Roxie Rossa is a modern and elegant ligature font for logos, editorial designs, social media content, product packaging, and more.
–
Senilità
Senilità is a free retro display font inspired by classic Italian films and Art Deco themes.
–
Frankia
Frankia was created to update graphic characters and reach the crossing of two typographic families from separate eras.
–
Sumpah Masih Muda
Sumpah Masih Muda is a lively script font to add style to your design.
–
Anoman Obong
Anoman Obong is a fun brush script font by Wahyu Eka Prasetya.
–
No Virus
No Virus is a chunky and round handprint font for display banners and ads.
–
Marcha
Marcha is a modern and ornate calligraphy font, ideal for making an impression.
–
Virus Killer
Virus Killer is a condensed, all-cap script font for displays.
–
Mangabey
Mangabey is an attractive sans serif that’s friendly and readable.
–
Monicha
Monicha is a lush script font with flourishes to add a personalized style.
–