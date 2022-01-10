20 New Free Commercial Fonts for 2022

One of the easiest ways to enhance the look of your website is by adding a fresh new font. Here is a list of new fonts released in the last year. All are free for commercial use, though some are from larger premium font families. Before using a font, be sure to verify its terms.

Decohead is an elegant and warm Art Deco-inspired typeface to add a sophisticated element to any design.

Prodelt Co features a vintage and retro style inspired by classic product labels.

Rockford Sans is a geometric sans serif. Its large x-height and round features are both legible and friendly.

Alphakind is a bold and modern display font with plenty of animated character, ideal for banners and titles.

Sunny Spells is a shiny and bubbly display font that can add fun to a design.

Abcl is a hand-drawn font that’s both charming and elegant, ideal for a homey text that’s legible.

Legend is a condensed sans serif font. Its strength makes it suitable for banners, ads, and even logos.

Angkatan Bersenjata is a stencil-style font that grabs attention.

Platiipus is a thick and animated font for a lively, amusing, and abnormal style.

New York is an elegant and timeless serif that projects luxury and sophistication.

Roxie Rossa is a modern and elegant ligature font for logos, editorial designs, social media content, product packaging, and more.

Senilità is a free retro display font inspired by classic Italian films and Art Deco themes.

Frankia was created to update graphic characters and reach the crossing of two typographic families from separate eras.

Sumpah Masih Muda is a lively script font to add style to your design.

Anoman Obong is a fun brush script font by Wahyu Eka Prasetya.

No Virus is a chunky and round handprint font for display banners and ads.

Marcha is a modern and ornate calligraphy font, ideal for making an impression.

Virus Killer is a condensed, all-cap script font for displays.

Mangabey is an attractive sans serif that’s friendly and readable.

Monicha is a lush script font with flourishes to add a personalized style.

