20 New Free Commercial Fonts for 2022

January 10, 2022 •

One of the easiest ways to enhance the look of your website is by adding a fresh new font. Here is a list of new fonts released in the last year. All are free for commercial use, though some are from larger premium font families. Before using a font, be sure to verify its terms.

Decohead

Home page of Decohead

Decohead

Decohead is an elegant and warm Art Deco-inspired typeface to add a sophisticated element to any design.

Prodelt Co

Home page of Prodelt Co

Prodelt Co

Prodelt Co features a vintage and retro style inspired by classic product labels.

Rockford Sans

Home page of Rockford Sans

Rockford Sans

Rockford Sans is a geometric sans serif. Its large x-height and round features are both legible and friendly.

Alphakind

Home page of Alphakind

Alphakind

Alphakind is a bold and modern display font with plenty of animated character, ideal for banners and titles.

Sunny Spells

Home page of Sunny Spells

Sunny Spells

Sunny Spells is a shiny and bubbly display font that can add fun to a design.

Abcl

Home page of Abcl

Abcl

Abcl is a hand-drawn font that’s both charming and elegant, ideal for a homey text that’s legible.

Legend

Home page of Legend

Legend

Legend is a condensed sans serif font. Its strength makes it suitable for banners, ads, and even logos.

Angkatan Bersenjata

Home page of Angkatan Bersenjata

Angkatan Bersenjata

Angkatan Bersenjata is a stencil-style font that grabs attention.

Platiipus

Home page of Platiipus

Platiipus

Platiipus is a thick and animated font for a lively, amusing, and abnormal style.

New York

Home page of New York

New York

New York is an elegant and timeless serif that projects luxury and sophistication.

Roxie Rossa

Home page of Roxie Rossa

Roxie Rossa

Roxie Rossa is a modern and elegant ligature font for logos, editorial designs, social media content, product packaging, and more.

Senilità

Home page of Senilità

Senilità

Senilità is a free retro display font inspired by classic Italian films and Art Deco themes.

Frankia

Home page of Frankia

Frankia

Frankia was created to update graphic characters and reach the crossing of two typographic families from separate eras.

Sumpah Masih Muda

Home page of Sumpah Masih Muda

Sumpah Masih Muda

Sumpah Masih Muda is a lively script font to add style to your design.

Anoman Obong

Home page of Anoman Obong

Anoman Obong

Anoman Obong is a fun brush script font by Wahyu Eka Prasetya.

No Virus

Home page of No Virus

No Virus

No Virus is a chunky and round handprint font for display banners and ads.

Marcha

Home page of Marcha

Marcha

Marcha is a modern and ornate calligraphy font, ideal for making an impression.

Virus Killer

Home page of Virus Killer

Virus Killer

Virus Killer is a condensed, all-cap script font for displays.

Mangabey

Home page of Mangabey

Mangabey

Mangabey is an attractive sans serif that’s friendly and readable.

Monicha

Home page of Monicha

Monicha

Monicha is a lush script font with flourishes to add a personalized style.

Sig Ueland

Sig Ueland

