22 Free Web Design Tools from Fall 2021

Improving the design of an ecommerce site doesn’t have to cost money. There are many free resources from the design community.

Here is a list of new web tools and design elements from fall 2021. There are color and gradient generators, image editors, coding tools, design collaboration tools, fonts, and more. All of these tools are free, though some also offer premium versions.

Free Design Tools

Fable is a web-based motion design platform for teams. It features workspaces to share projects, media libraries to keep work in sync, and built-in version control.

FancyBorder Generator is a tool to design attractive borders or use ready-made templates.

Cleanup.Pictures is a tool to retouch quickly any image from a browser for free. Use it to remove an object or defect from a photo, create a clean background for a product picture, and more.

Page Flip Text Effect is a Photoshop asset containing four-color solutions for flipping pages. Hovering over the text on a slide reveals what’s beneath it.

Floating UI is a low-level library for positioning “floating” elements (such as tooltips, popovers, dropdowns, menus, and more) on top of the user interface without disrupting the flow of content.

Shoelace provides a collection of professionally designed, customizable UI components built on a framework-agnostic technology. Shoelace avoids building a design system from scratch or utilizing a component library that works only with one framework.

Volley is a team-communication platform for face-to-face conversations. Unlike chat tools such as Discord or Slack, Volley is based on face-to-face video messaging. And unlike video conferencing such as Zoom or FaceTime, Volley does not require simultaneous participation, avoiding having to coordinate schedules.

Atropos JS is a lightweight, free, open-source library for creating stunning touch-friendly three-dimensional parallax hover effects. It’s available for JavaScript, React, Vue.js, and Svelte.

Llline is a tool to generate smooth SVG lines in the browser. Add a few points to a canvas and a smooth curve. Then tweak the resulting SVG graphic by rotating it, changing its color, applying a gradient, and more.

Huetone is a color palette tool based on the Advanced Perceptual Contrast Algorithm, a new method of computing contrasts. Select contrast ratios, color combinations, and palette examples. Export to Figma, a vector-graphics editor.

Ffflux SVG Generator is a tool to generate fluid gradients for colorful backgrounds.

Codeamigo is an interactive site to master coding with a social aspect to learn from and follow successful coding peers.

Pirsch is a simple, privacy-friendly, open-source alternative to Google Analytics. Easily integrate into any website or directly into your backend.

Blobr is the no-code SaaS platform to share your APIs. It’s split between a product for business users and another for developers. It’s free for sharing APIs with a few partners or customers.

Mechanic is an open-source framework to create custom, web-based design tools easily right in your browser. Turn your ideas into actionable tools and turbocharge your design process.

WebVitalsRobot automates website performance testing and reporting to track what’s important and get alerted when something goes wrong. Free to monitor one domain and one URL.

Free Fonts

Power Grotesk is a modern sans serif typeface with legibility and good contrast between black and white. It combines contemporary details with classic styles.

—

Genivo is a modern typeface in regular, light, and bold. It’s a clean, sleek serif with a futuristic vibe.

—

Eu Alonira is an elegant serif font with an aesthetic for logos, advertising, product packaging, social media posts, display headers, and more.

—

Horizon is a bold and strong sans serif font for a title or display banner.

—

Harmond is a fresh and modern serif with a strong style and a dancing baseline. It’s impressive at display and text sizes — helpful for logo design and editorial.

—

Jaya Baru is a thick and curvy display font with plenty of character.