20 WordPress Plugins for Content Marketing

WordPress users can install plugins to develop exceptional content marketing, from creating high-performing posts to tracking campaign results.

Here is a list of WordPress plugins for content marketing. There are tools for editorial flow, multimedia content, social media distribution, improving search rankings, controlling access, translating text, and optimizing posts and pages.

Plugins for Content Marketing

Edit Flow lets you collaborate in WordPress with your editorial team. Organize your content schedule with the integrated calendar. Customize to suit the critical stages of your workflow. Utilize threaded commenting to collaborate.

Editorial Calendar provides an overview of your publishing schedule. Drag and drop to move and edit posts in the calendar, and manage your entire blog.

WordPress to Buffer lets you add your content to a queue and smart schedule to drip-feed on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Pinterest, and Instagram. Use the default schedule, or customize with days and times that work best for your audience.

Yet Another Related Posts Plugin displays pages and custom post types related to the current entry. YARPP refers your readers to other relevant content on your site, boosting visitor engagement, time on site, and organic search rankings.

Ahrefs shows how each article on your blog performs for a specific keyword based on data from Ahrefs, Google Analytics, and Google Search Console. Then it suggests how to improve performance. Use the plugin to automate your entire content audit process including recommendations on fixes.

OptinMonster is a popup builder for marketing campaigns. Create custom popups, newsletter opt-in forms, slide-ins, announcement bars, and lead-generation forms in minutes.

MonsterInsights lets you connect your WordPress site with Google Analytics to make data-driven decisions to grow your business. Get actionable analytics reports right in your WordPress dashboard.

reSmush.it provides free image size reduction to optimize your images. The reSmush.it API accepts JPG, PNG, and GIF files up to 5 MB. This plugin includes a bulk operation to optimize all your pictures in two clicks.

Revive Old Posts automates your social media marketing efforts by sharing WordPress content with social media networks, such as Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn. Schedule how often to post on social media old and newer content. Automatically post to social media as soon as you publish.

WP Featured Content and Slider is a clean and easy way to display featured content on your WordPress site. You can also display features for your products, services, or business.

Inline Related Posts is a handy tool to place related post boxes inside your content. Automatically put multiple boxes in all your posts. Choose from over 20 style combinations.

AddToAny Share Buttons provides social media sharing options for your visitors. Add buttons for Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, WhatsApp, LinkedIn, and over 100 additional sharing and social media sites. Use standard or floating share buttons, customize placement and appearance, integration with analytics tools, and more.

Zedity is a layout-free content editor when rows and columns are inappropriate. Add boxes for video, images, audio, and colors. Video and audio boxes work with over 20 services, including YouTube playlists and Facebook and Instagram videos.

Ivory Search enhances the default WordPress search and allows you to create unlimited custom versions. Display anywhere on the site — header, footer, sidebar, widget areas, pages, or posts.

Yoast SEO is a plugin to help content rank higher in search engines. Features include automated SEO improvements such as canonical URLs and meta tags, advanced XML sitemaps, title and meta description templating for consistent search snippets, breadcrumb control, faster load times, and more.

OneSignal is a tool to send visitors targeted push notifications. Visitors can opt-in to receive push notifications on new content, driving re-engagement. Configure notification delivery at preset intervals, create user segments, and customize the opt-in process for visitors. Free plan for up to 10,000 subscribers.

MyCurator is a curation tool to produce relevant content for your website and visitors. Review articles in your industry or niche and train MyCurator’s machine learning algorithm with up or down votes. Resurface content by adding an excerpt, image, and attribution.

Contact Form 7 is a drag-and-drop WordPress form builder for contact, feedback, subscription, payment, and other purposes. Quickly add custom fields, rearrange them, and create a complete contact form in five minutes or less.

Content Control lets you restrict access to pages and posts to logged-in or logged-out users and user roles. Restrict access to particular areas of a page or post. Control the visibility of each sidebar or footer widget by selecting who can view each.

Translate WordPress adds Google Translate to a WordPress site. Translate 103 languages to make your website available to 99% of internet users, and increase international readers and sales.