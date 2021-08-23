23 Search Engine Alternatives to Google

Google Search dominates global search with a market share of approximately 90%. However, alternative search engines offer many benefits, such as enhanced privacy, niche content and users, and new growth areas.

Here is a list of alternative search engines. There are engines for media-specific searches, community-powered platforms, social search, encrypted search, and more.

Search Engine Alternatives to Google

Bing is the second largest search engine in the U.S. A recent upgrade of enhanced shopping features, including proactive price comparisons and a shop-the-look deals hub, has made Bing even more useful for consumers. Bing offers search for web pages, images, video, shopping, maps, and news. Brands can advertise through the Microsoft adCenter.

Yahoo! Search is the third largest search engine in the U.S. The search is powered by Bing, and advertising is via the Microsoft adCenter. In addition to search, Yahoo! offers editorial content, including news, finance, and sports.

Yandex is a Russia-based search engine platform that uses machine-learning in nearly all its services, including search-result rankings and serving online ads. Recent platform improvements include video timestamp responses to search queries, detailed quick answers to a greater number of queries, improved object recognition in real-time, and the ability to view a summary of customer feedback. Brands can serve ads through Yandex.Direct.

Amazon is the world’s largest search engine for ecommerce products. A9, Amazon’s algorithm, runs the engine. Text, price, availability, selection, and sales history determine whether or not a product appears in a customer’s search results.

DuckDuckGo is a search engine dedicated to safeguarding user privacy. It delivers the same search results to every user. Its mobile browser and desktop extension come with private search and seamless protection from trackers for all users.

CC Search accesses more than 300 million free images from open APIs and the Common Crawl dataset, aggregating results across multiple public repositories into a single catalog. A planned expansion will add texts, audio, and images. Creative Commons, the nonprofit behind CC Search, is the maker of CC licenses, which facilitates creators sharing their work online.

AOL Search offers results from web, image, video, shopping, and local content. Organic listings primarily come from Google, though additional results appear as well. Sponsored links appear from the Google Ads program. Users can set SafeSearch to avoid explicit content in results.

Gibiru is an uncensored private search engine. Find sites that have been shadow-banned or blocked from mainstream search engines and browse anonymously. The Gibiru Wormhole acts like a browser but automatically blocks history, cookies, and malware from being saved in your browser.

Swisscows is a “family-friendly” search engine that excludes pornography and violent content from its results. It does not collect or track data and, to ensure privacy and security, does not work with cloud or third-party servers.

Ecosia is a socially-responsible search engine, using the profit made from advertising to plant trees. Ecosia does not sell data to advertisers and has no third-party trackers.

Mojeek, based in the U.K., provides a global alternative search engine. It does not track users nor retrieve results from another engine. Mojeek has its own searchable index of web pages and its own ranking algorithm according to what it considers the highest quality and most relevant.

Searx is a free metasearch engine that aggregates results from more than 70 search services. Users are neither tracked nor profiled. Searx can also be used over Tor for anonymity.

Qwant, an E.U.-based search engine, does not track user devices. User queries are encrypted and confidential. Qwant unites all search results from the web onto a single page, including news, social networks, images, videos, and shopping.

Facebook Search includes people, posts, photos, videos, places, Pages, groups, apps, links, events, and more — all on Facebook. Results are based on your Facebook activity, shared content, and community content.

Twitter is a microblogging platform. Search for real-time news, trends, and content from industry leaders and influencers.

Neeva is an ad-free, private, and customizable search engine founded by two ex-VPs of Google. Choose retailers and news sources you want to see results from. Discover products aggregated in one place and easily read through reviews from reputable sites and verified customers.

WolframAlpha is a resource for obtaining knowledge and answers, driving computations based on a collection of built-in data, algorithms, and methods. Its mission is to collect and curate all objective data, implement every known method and algorithm, and make it possible to compute whatever can be computed about anything.

Brave Search offers a new way to get relevant results with a community-powered index, while guaranteeing privacy. Brave Search is built on top of an independent index, and doesn’t track users, searches, or clicks.

OneSearch has enhanced privacy features, such as encrypted search terms and search-history links that expire after one hour. OneSearch doesn’t use cookies to identify users or track their online behavior uniquely. OneSearch doesn’t share users’ personal data with advertisers, doesn’t allow ad retargeting, and doesn’t support behavioral retargeting of users.

Wiki.com lets you search Wikipedia, independent wikis, and encyclopedias. Find content from collaborative community-led wikis.

LinkedIn, the professional networking platform, searches for jobs, professional contacts, or new skills to learn.

YouTube Search lets users search through the site’s massive video content (over 500 hours uploaded every minute). Results are prioritized by relevance, engagement, and quality.

The Internet Archive is a resource of internet sites and other digital artifacts. It works with 750-plus libraries and partners through its Archive-It program to identify important web pages. It provides 25-plus years of web history accessible through its Wayback Machine search engine.