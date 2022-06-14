6 Ways to Increase Facebook Organic Reach

Facebook is the most used social network worldwide, with roughly 2.93 billion monthly active users as of Q1 2022.

When done thoughtfully, Facebook organic marketing is one of the best ways merchants can boost awareness of products or services. It may not be as easy as it once was, but organic marketing isn’t dead.

Here are powerful ways to boost your Facebook organic reach.

Facebook Organic Reach

Target your niche. The first step is to pinpoint where your shortcomings are by gathering key metrics on your audience. Without this diagnosis, you won’t know where to focus your efforts.

Facebook Insights can help. Navigate to Insights > Overview > See All Insights > Audience > Export Data. Then download your data both on a page and post level.

The next step is to delve deeper into post metrics for a view of your overall performance and a detailed look at how users interact with the content, such as:

Posts with the highest organic reach,

Posts with the highest engagement,

Number of likes on each post.

These insights will help fine-tune the message to resonate with your audience.

Craft the right message for your audience. Create content that reflects your audience. List the words used by your target group and use them to construct posts. You can curate rather than create your brand language by using words and hashtags of that target audience.

After publishing your posts, increase engagement and conversion by responding to comments and questions with the same words your visitors use.

Facebook is investing in new Group features in 2022, such as sub-groups within a Group, member awards, and live chat events, making connecting with a broader audience easier.

Make shareable videos. Use videos to introduce people to your products. According to Facebook, 48% of surveyed users claimed they bought a product after watching a video on that platform.

Create Facebook videos of different lengths. You could use GIFs or 15-second videos in your stories or the feed or share 30-second videos. Organize videos 3 minutes or longer into playlists, where they’ll run one after the other. Facebook then ensures that visitors who watch three videos in a row will see subsequent iterations.

Post photos for likes, and videos for shares and saves. Memes and photos generally receive more likes and comments than do videos. Quotes, behind-the-scenes content, and takeaways attract a thumbs up, heart, or smiley face.

Users typically share or save videos. Sharing a video sends a strong signal to Facebook that it’s quality content, to continue serving similar clips to that person and others like her.

Post often. Determine how much quality content you can make. Facebook recommends posting “at least 2-3 times per week.”

Videos shouldn’t be the only content despite their benefit for organic reach. Share stories, blog posts, GIFs, quotes, and info related to your products.

Mixing post formats is essential to keeping your feed attractive and your audiences interested. Remember, the more exciting and diverse your content, the higher the chance followers will share it, increasing your organic reach.

Create a social media calendar and prioritize the content according to your audience and product. This will keep your brand firmly in the minds of readers.

Structure Facebook posts carefully. You have just 8 seconds to engage a new audience, so your post’s first three to four words are critical.