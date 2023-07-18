AI Background Generators for Product Photos

Merchants know the importance of product photos — including the backgrounds.

What follows are seven AI background generators to diversify and improve product photos for use on-site, in social media, or even with ad creatives. To test the seven options, I used the same image of pink children’s sports shoes from Pixabay, the stock photo site.

AI Background Generators

Claid.ai generates AI backgrounds for user-provided photos. Upload your product shots, then select the theme of your new images. I chose “Nature” and received the images below.

Claid.ai costs $49 per month with a free trial requiring no credit card.

—

Pebblely generates images based on an uploaded photo and the chosen category — e.g., Studio, Outdoors, Gifts, Flowers. There’s also a “Surprise me” category which generates images on random topics, handy for inspiration.

Pricing for Pebblely starts at $19 a month for 1,000 monthly images. The free version generates 40 photos per month.

—

CreatorKit is a photo and video editor focusing on ecommerce. Upload your photos and choose a category. (I chose “Shoes.”) From there, select a style (e.g., Confetti, Studio, Paint, Water, Pebbles, Birthday Party, more) or provide your own. I typed “natural light, expressive style, eye-catching” and received the images below.

CreatorKit is free. The Pro plan at $299 per year facilitates Instagram Stories and Facebook ads.

—

Pixelcut provides backgrounds in different styles, such as Beach, Meadow, Industrial, Garden, Autumn, and more. Click “Generate” and receive four images. Then re-generate and receive four more in the current or new style.

Continue generating images in various styles and then download them in bulk. No other tool on this list offers a handy bulk download.

Pixelcut is free.

—

PhotoRoom is a web and mobile app with product image editing tools, including background removal, color filters, and object removal. The app provides instant backgrounds in categories such as Sunset, Color splash, Accessories, and Texture – with the largest selection of background styles on this list.

PhotoRoom costs $9.99 per month.

—

Glorify is an AI web-based image editor with features such as image sharpeners, enhancers, and background generators. Unlike the other tools, Glorify’s generated images reside in the built-in editor to easily alter with text, effects, or icons.

Upload your own color palette for branded, tailored backgrounds, handy for consistency across channels.

Glorify costs $7.49 per month, billed annually with a free limited trial.

—

Mokker is a premium tool to generate an unlimited number of creative backgrounds. It offers 200 templates, or you can provide your own. In my testing, Mokker automatically adjusted the background color for all generated images, making the product less visible, as shown below.

The tool costs $6 per month, billed annually with a limited, free trial to test.