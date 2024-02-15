AI Tools for Brand Monitoring

Brand monitoring is critical for protecting and enhancing an online presence. New artificial intelligence-driven tools assist companies in following how consumers perceive and discuss their brands across various platforms.

Here are three innovative tools to get started.

Track AI Answers

Track AI Answers helps monitor generative chat questions and answers about a brand. It supports ChatGPT, Bing AI Chat, and Google Gemini.

The tool tracks a human name, a company name, and “top lists” to learn when AI platforms recommend you or your company in their answers. For example, the “top 10 food influencers in the U.K.” include all the names ChatGPT lists in response to that query.

Start by typing your name or company, and the tool will provide what AI knows about both. It can search AI platforms regularly and notify via email with new findings.

Track AI Answers is very helpful. I’m surprised no other platforms offer this kind of monitoring.

The tool starts at $9 per month to monitor one brand on ChatGPT only, with quarterly rankings updates. The $29 monthly plan includes more platforms and more frequent rankings.

Brand24

Brand24 tracks brand mentions across multiple channels, including:

Websites: News, blogs, forums,

Social media sites,

Newsletters,

Podcasts.

It then uses AI to analyze all the comments for emotion and sentiment. Users of Brand24 can compare their company to competitors, discover the most impactful brand mentions, and utilize the platform’s custom recommendations to improve visibility.

Brand 24 provides a free 14-day trial. Paid plans start at $99 per month.

Agorapulse

Agorapulse uses AI to reply to brand mentions. The feature, called “Writing Assistant,” enhances a reply to improve engagement (via emojis, better tone) or composes it from scratch. The tool integrates with Canva to generate social media images quickly.

Agorapulse offers a free 30-day trial. Paid plans start at $69 per month.