13 Apps to Run Social Media Contests

Running a quiz or contest on social media can engage followers, create leads, generate user content, and build an email list.

Here is a list of platforms to run contests on social media — sweepstakes, giveaways, quizzes, photo and video competitions, hashtag challenges, and more.

Woobox is a marketing platform with campaigns using social media, pop-ups, landing pages, embeds, and more. Create Facebook and Instagram giveaways, hashtag contests, polls, brackets, instant win pages, quizzes, forms, and coupons. Install a campaign as an app for your Facebook page. Collect participation from hashtags, likes, and comments on social sites. Drive traffic from social posts to a dedicated landing site. Price: Free. Premium plans start at $37 per month.

—

Rafflecopter is an easy-to-use platform for running a giveaway. Select your prize, choose your entry methods, and start collecting entries. Customize your widget and place it anywhere HTML is accepted. Embed an entry form on your site that pays your audience to perform tasks in exchange for sweepstakes. Motivate participants to enter your giveaway by taking action across Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, or your website. Download all entries (including name, email, IP address, timestamp, and entry options) into an Excel spreadsheet with a single click. Price: Plans start at $13 per month.

—

ShortStack is a marketing platform for creating contests, quizzes, landing pages, and emails. Encourage sharing on Instagram and Twitter with hashtag contests, or engage your followers using comment-to-enter competitions. Add forms, videos, and other content directly to any page on your site, or display it in a pop-up. Challenge your visitors with a puzzle or knowledge quiz. Provide instant gratification with spin the reels, scratch and win, and instant win contests. Capture leads using a personality quiz that reveals a shareable result. Follow performance with real-time analytics. Price: Free trial for up to 20 entries. Premium plans start at $99 per month.

—

Gleam offers apps for four types of marketing. The Competitions app is for launching engaging challenges on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram and allows partners to embed your contest on their site. The Rewards app lets you build instant redeemable coupons, redirects, or downloads to engage consumers and drive sales. The Galleries app enables media-rich galleries fed generated by social images from competitions and hashtags. The Capture app can grow your email list by triggering innovative pop-ups that sync data in real-time with over 30 providers. Price: Full platform is $97 per month. Competitions are $10 per month. Galleries, Rewards, and Captures are each $29 per month.

—

Wishpond is a marketing suite for promotion, lead generation, and sales conversion capabilities — all from one integrated platform. Wishpond offers 11 formats for social media competitions, including contests for photos, captions, coupons, essays, sweepstakes, referrals, leaderboards, videos, bonus entries, and votes. It also offers tools for landing pages, marketing funnels, email marketing, pop-ups, sales automation, Shopify marketing, and more. Contact for pricing.

—

Agorapulse is a social media management platform for publishing and monitoring content and measuring results. Reward followers and increase engagement by running sweepstakes, quizzes, and photo contests directly on your Facebook timeline. Randomly pick winners from followers who have liked or commented on a post. Ask them to answer a quiz question or comment with photos. Choose your winners. Price: Basic is free. Paid plans start at $79 per month.

—

SweepWidget is a social media promotion platform. Create giveaways with customizable entry methods, styling, and features. SweepWidget offers more than 90 entry methods and 30 social media integrations. Capture emails and feed them to newsletter services. Access more than 20 email CRM integrations and more than 30 APIs. Create a design consistent with your brand through the drag-and-drop editor or using custom CSS. Price: Plans start at $29 per month.

—

Woorise lets you create viral giveaways and contests, landing pages, and engaging forms such as surveys and quizzes. Start with more than 43 templates to jumpstart your promotions, then customize with a drag-and-drop campaign and form builder. Embed Woorise campaigns on your Facebook page or website, as a pop-up, chat, exit intent, email, or subdomain. Automatically receive a submission summary in your inbox, or send custom emails to the submitter or anyone else. View and manage leads in one place to streamline your workflow. Price: Free for up to 200 entries. Paid plans start at $23 per month.

—

Outgrow is a platform for creating interactive content marketing. Generate leads through quizzes, assessments, surveys, polls, contests, chatbots, product recommendation forms, and calculators. Use more than 1,000 templates and publish within minutes. Outgrow’s quiz maker allows you to add social media widgets at the end of your outcome quiz. Share contests in your newsletter, emails, landing pages, and display ads. Embed content on your page, as a pop-up, in chat, exit intent, or on your subdomain. Price: Plans start at $14 per month.

—

Interact is a tool for creating online quizzes to grow your email list, segment your leads, and recommend products. Create assessments and personality or scored quizzes. Connect a quiz directly to your email or marketing automation system with more than 50 integrations. Browse from hundreds of free quiz templates. Price: Plans start at $27 per month.

—

Heyo is a platform to run contests and sweepstakes for social, mobile, and web. Launch user-generated photo, video, or essay contests, and hashtag campaigns. Run sweepstakes such as random-draw, refer-a-friend, instant-win, trivia quiz, and Twitter or Instagram-based challenges. Run social sweepstakes on Facebook, your website, and mobile. Select a template depending on the campaign type you want to run. Price: Plans start at $25 per month.

—

Easypromos is a platform for creating giveaways, contests, games, and digital experiences to generate email leads. Run contests and giveaways on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, or any other social network. Create interactive dynamics to distribute instant prizes and gifts for contact details, such as spin the wheel, scratch and win, and coupon codes. Connect Easypromos with other marketing tools to automate lead capture, including Facebook, HubSpot, WordPress, Campaign Monitor, and Salesforce. Price: Plans start at $29 per month.

—

RafflePress is a WordPress plugin to grow social media followers and email subscribers with giveaways and contests. Start with pre-built templates to get more subscribers, improve engagement, and increase traffic. Use the drag-and-drop builder to create campaigns. Grow your following on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, and more. RafflePress allows users to earn extra entries by completing bonus action items such as “joining your Facebook page.” The plugin integrates with popular email marketing services and CRMs. Leverage advanced tracking and retargeting to maximize your conversions. Price: Plans start at $39.50 per year.

—