How to Funnel Shoppers on Social Media

Marketing funnels help map the customer journey from awareness to post-purchase advocacy. Understanding the different stages helps brands devise messaging and content.

An ecommerce business could have a well-designed website and informative case studies, product videos, and sales content but no strategy for the overall journey. The result is lower sales.

In this article, I will share ideas to build a funnel on social media.

Social Media Funnel

On social media, a shopper could encounter your brand for the first time, investigate your products, research the benefits, purchase an item, and then recommend it to her friends. Thus social media covers the spectrum of the buying process — from awareness to advocacy.

Awareness. How will prospects find your brand?

Evaluation. How will they use social media to compare your products to competitors’?

Acquisition. How will you entice the prospects to buy?

Engagement. How will you use social media to stay in touch after the purchase?

Advocacy. How will you persuade customers to recommend your company?

Hence the goal of the social media marketing funnel is a customer who is an advocate of your brand.

Awareness.

Organic. Facebook Live, Instagram Live, Reels, guest posts on external blogs, “ask me anything” segments on Reddit, group chats on Linkedin or Facebook, newsletters, contests, and YouTube videos.

Paid. Advertising on Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, YouTube, email newsletters, and external brands. Influencer marketing.

Evaluation.

Organic. Share positive reviews, testimonials, and “ask me anything” with your CEO. Create a Pinterest or Instagram shop. Post product demos on YouTube. Share customer service queries on Twitter.

Paid. Sponsor Facebook and Instagram posts with product reviews, third-party blog posts, and remarketing ads with product details and insights.

Acquisition

Organic. Host social media contests with purchase incentives, limited-time coupons, and email sign-ups with free ebooks or guides.

Paid. Facebook and Instagram lead ads. Pinterest buy buttons. Facebook remarketing.

Engagement

Organic. Host Twitter chats. Answer questions on Facebook and Instagram live sessions. Create offers for existing customers, including pre-sale options.

Paid. Sponsored Facebook posts, public relations pitches, and a private showcase of new products.

Advocacy

Organic. Build communities, fan pages, and group chats for customers. Launch customer-only contests or referral marketing with incentives. Recruit customer representatives.

What’s the Purpose?

Social media can elevate brand awareness and drive sales. In my experience, however, the key is for each stage of the funnel to have a purpose.