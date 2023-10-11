Charts: Top Global Social Networks Q3 2023

Facebook is the world’s most popular social media platform with over 2.9 billion active users as of July 2023. That’s according to Kepios, a digital-trends analysis firm, as reported by DataReportal. Meta owns four of the biggest social media platforms, each with more than 1 billion users: Facebook, WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, and Instagram.

Per a Q1 2023 survey (PDF) by Jungle Scout, the Amazon tools provider, Facebook is the leading U.S. social media platform for shopping, but Instagram takes the lead for Gen Z consumers (ages 18 to 27), followed closely by TikTok and YouTube.

According to Insider Intelligence, TikTok will account for 6.5% of U.S. video ad spending in 2023, lower than YouTube’s 8.3% and Meta’s 30.1%.

As of July 2023, the United States had the largest TikTok user base, per Yahoo Finance, with roughly 122 million users. Indonesia was the second-largest market with nearly 99.8 million TikTok users, and Brazil ranked third with approximately 83.33 million users on the platform. Those numbers exclude Douyin, TikTok’s China counterpart.