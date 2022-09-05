14 Tools for Facebook, Social Analytics

Facebook has over 2.9 billion active users monthly. It’s a big engagement opportunity for businesses, provided they have the tools to track the results.

Here is a list of free and paid analytics tools to measure results on Facebook. Some tools focus solely on Facebook, while others measure the impact across a spectrum of social networks.

Insights, in the Meta Business Suite, provides the results of organic and paid efforts across Facebook and Instagram. Get metrics, trends, and visual reports to determine which Facebook page and Instagram strategies work well and where to make improvements. Also, get demographic and geographic summaries on followers. Insights is part of the suite for businesses to create, manage and publish content across Facebook and Instagram. Price: Free.

Insights is also available in Creator Studio, Meta’s dashboard for individuals to post, manage, monetize and measure content across Facebook pages and Instagram accounts. The Insights tab in Creator Studio provides metrics on Facebook content, pages, and earnings. Find out how many people have seen your content and how they interacted with it over the last seven days. Price: Free.

Buffer lets you schedule Facebook and other social media posts and learn when they get the most engagement. Compare results on paid and organic efforts. Schedule your posts for your best day, and increase your likes, comments, and shares. Reply to comments on your Facebook pages and keep your audience engaged. Price: Analytics plans start at $5 per month.

Cyfe, now part of Traject, offers dashboards to compute return on investment, combine data sources, and visualize trends. Easily connect a dashboard to your custom data source and convert key performance indicators into engaging visualizations. Quickly create a Facebook Ads dashboard to analyze your campaigns, ad sets, and engagement. Pull data from other sources with over 100 integrations and 250 metrics out of the box. Price: Plans start at $19 per month.

Agorapulse is a tool to manage and analyze social media content, including Facebook. Compare your page to competitors on key metrics such as engagement rate and total interactions. Download all performance analytics into PowerPoint. Agorapulse retains all your data — comments, likes, shares, mentions, private messages, and all interactions with your fans. Listen to social conversations about your brand and quickly respond. Price: Free for one user. Premium plans start at $79 per month.

Rival IQ analyzes your performance across social media, search engine keywords, website content, and more. Obtain comprehensive reporting, post metrics, video insights, page view analysis, and more through competitive Facebook benchmarking. Identify your audience demographics and the content that resonates with them. Filter the data to view metrics that matter most to you. Find out if a competitor boosted a Facebook post so you can react quickly. Create informed benchmarks and a data-driven Facebook marketing strategy. Analyze your performance on Facebook against other social channels. Price: Plans start at $239 per month.

Sprout Social is a social media management and intelligence platform. Sprout’s Facebook integration includes publishing, reputation, response management, and analytics for pages and Messenger. Gather paid and organic insights to measure fan growth, analyze engagement, and track post performance. Understand impressions, fan growth, and content behavior with data visualizations and dynamic charts. Review data on the post level and track key Facebook metrics to compare and benchmark against competitors. Price: Plans start at $99 per month.

SocialPilot lets you measure your Facebook page’s performance, understand your audience, and track what content resonates with followers. Analyze growth patterns to create an engagement strategy with the integrated social media insight tool. Optimize and streamline ad management by scheduling boost posts. Reply to conversations in real time across all your Facebook pages and Instagram accounts. Focus on conversations that matter and mark resolved queries done. Price: Plans start at $30 per month.

Keyhole is a real-time social media reporting and analytics tool. Track any public Facebook page (yours or a competitor’s) and understand how it performs. Monitor hashtags and keywords across any Facebook page and the sentiment other businesses use when they talk about your brand or keyword. Contact for pricing.

Oktopost is a social media management platform for B2B marketers. Schedule large volumes of social content across multiple networks, track business performance metrics, and integrate social data. Monitor follower growth, click demographics, and brand mentions. Get insights into your buyers’ journeys on social media, analyze how your strategy contributes to demand generation, and attribute new leads to specific campaigns, posts, and social profiles. Contact for pricing.

Hootsuite is a social media marketing dashboard. Share real-time insights by monitoring mentions of your brand, company, products, and competitors. Measure the impact of your social marketing campaigns through comprehensive channel reporting. Get key metrics on each social post, including clicks, comments, reach, shares, and video reach. Get suggestions on the best times to post based on your account’s historical performance. Obtain analytics on your groups, audience, ads, videos, and live performance. Price: Plans start at $49 per month.

Mention lets you follow every social media conversation and discover interactions, including Facebook mentions in real time. In the statistics dashboard, analyze data and identify trends on the pages you’re monitoring. Filter data by source or location, view related topics, see activity trends, and export the info. Price: Free for 1,000 mentions. Premium plans start at $29 per month.

Unmetric is a social media benchmarking platform for real-time decision-making by comparing, benchmarking, and analyzing your social performance and competitors’. Track every campaign in your industry. Find promoted Facebook posts of competitors to fine-tune your own strategy. Contact on pricing.

Brand24 is a media monitoring tool for online reputation management. Use mention analytics to track buzz quality and quantity to gain new insights about your customers. Use mention sentiment analysis to understand customer attitudes and spot problematic areas for immediate attention. Access the analytics module to find and engage in important conversations. Price: Plans start at $59 per month.