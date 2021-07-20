16 Tools to Manage Your Reputation

Reputation management is essential for any brand. Your company’s future may depend on what’s been said about it in posts, comments, reviews, and rankings. Fortunately, there are affordable tools to help brands of any size control their reputations.

Here is a list of tools to manage your brand’s reputation. There are tools to monitor and manage conversations, discover what prospects want, counter negative reviews, automate feedback, and more. Several of these tools are free or offer freemium plans.

Tools to Manage Your Reputation

Mention identifies every time your brand is mentioned on the web. Analyze how your brand is perceived online to strengthen your strategy and manage your reputation. Automate alerts, and monitor over 1 billion sources online. Price: Monitor one keyword for free. Premium plans start at $29 per month.

Social Mention is a social media search and analysis platform that aggregates user-generated content into a single stream. Track and measure in real-time what people are saying about you, your company, your product, or any topic. Social Mention monitors 100-plus social media properties directly, including Twitter, Facebook, FriendFeed, YouTube, Digg, and Google. Price: Free.

Google Alerts provides email updates of the latest relevant Google results based on queries. Provide a search query, along with query filters. Monitor your brand presence, and keep current on competitors or an entire industry. Price: Free.

Reputology is a review monitoring and management platform that helps businesses monitor, respond to, and analyze their online reviews. Use a single dashboard to monitor all your storefronts. Set customized email alerts so your team can respond quickly. Track performance at the organization, regional, and storefront levels. Access competitive benchmarking to see how your business stacks up. Generate automated feedback collection. Price: Plans start at $110 per month.

The Brand Grader is a reputation management tool to get a snapshot of how your brand, competitor, or any other company performs online. Check with The Brand Grader regularly to see if you’re making progress and to find new marketing areas to focus on. Price: Free.

NetReputation.com helps businesses control and repair their online reputation. Clean up your review presence and get more positive feedback on major review platforms. Get an alert the instant a new review goes live, allowing you to take action fast. NetRepuation.com will analyze negative reviews and build suppression solutions that reduce their impact on brand awareness, trust, and online authority. Contact for pricing.

SEMrush is a search engine optimization and content marketing platform. Track brand mentions and content reach. Run SEO audits and analyze any domain’s backlink profile. Unveil competitor promotion strategies. Schedule and post content on social media and then analyze the performance. Price: Plans start at $119.95.

SentiOne is a social listening, analytics, and customer service automation suite. Monitor social media, blogs, websites, news portals, and review sites — as well as advanced sentiment analysis and audience analysis. Set benchmarks for your industry by comparing your brand results with others. Capture requests from multiple channels, and improve your customer service with artificial intelligence chatbots and voice bots. Contact for pricing.

BrandMentions provides real-time email notifications every time your brand is mentioned. Quickly sort negative mentions from the positive ones. Know where an audience is discussing your brand to join the conversation and connect. Analyze competitors to pinpoint where they get mentioned and the topics they’re focusing on. Price: Plans start at $99 per month.

BuzzSumo lets you analyze what content performs best for any topic or competitor. Explore high-performing content. Identify ideal influencers for your brand or campaign. Track comments and trends. Enter a keyword or domain to discover top content and the number of shares across Twitter, Facebook, Pinterest, and Reddit. Price: Basic is free. Premium plans start at $99 per month.

Meltwater offers comprehensive media monitoring and analysis across online news, social media, print, broadcast, and podcasts. Users can monitor 15-plus social media channels, blogs, product review sites, and more. Meltwater scans over 270,000 global news sources. Track volume of mentions, potential reach sentiment, and common topics associated with your brand, publications, and influencers. Analyze your performance against competitors. Follow press releases in real-time. Contact for pricing.

GatherUp helps businesses assemble, manage, and market their customers’ experiences. See results as you capture, monitor, and grow your reputation. Add customers in seconds or automatically to request feedback and reviews with ease. GatherUp handles the requests, reminders, personalized content, and more to engage prospects. Use the Review Widget, Conversion Pop-up, and social features for marketing your best reviews and improving your SEO. Price: Plans start at $99 per month.

Reputation is a single platform for all your business’s feedback, from reviews to surveys to social listings. Track, manage, and respond to reviews in one place. Understand sentiment, analyze feedback and take action with text analytics. Build and send surveys on the sites you care about. See how you stack up against competitors. Create customized views and reports to find out what matters. Contact on pricing.

Sender Score from Validity measures the health of your email program. Identify your sender reputation and get details on how mailbox providers view your IP address. Validity also offers services to improve your results. Price: Sender Score is free. Contact on pricing for additional services.

Blacklist Check will test a mail server IP address against over 100 DNS-based email blacklists. If your mail server has been blacklisted, some email you send may not be delivered. Email blacklists are a common way of reducing spam. Use this resource regularly to confirm your sending IP or domain is problem-free. Price: Free.

Go Fish Digital, an agency, provides a variety of services for reputation management. Control the search results for brand-related queries. Improve your overall ratings on Yelp and other review websites. Push out negative Google autocomplete values with positive and neutral words. Promote and advocate key messages to hyper-targeted digital audiences. Track daily search results, reviews in real-time, and roll up data into actionable, executive-level dashboards. Contact on pricing.