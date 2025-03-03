Social Media Marketing beyond the Algorithm

Chasing social media virality is tempting. It’s easy to think one post will rack up millions of views and skyrocket your brand overnight. But what happens next? The algorithm moves on, engagement drops, and attention evaporates.

Instead of chasing fleeting internet fame, focus on real engagement and community. This leads to stronger brand loyalty, deeper connections, and content that works long after the hype fades.

I’m a longtime B2B and B2C content creator and social media strategist. Here’s what I’ve learned about audience-building on social platforms — the five keys to lasting success.

Transparency

People love a good story — including the process behind your work. Whether it’s product development, brainstorming, or a day-in-the-life, behind-the-scenes content makes your brand feel human and relatable. Even if you’re camera-shy, showing up helps people connect with you and your business.

Sabai, a sustainable furniture brand, frequently shares behind-the-scenes content, from sourcing materials to customer feedback on new designs. Sabai’s Instagram posts bring its audience into the origin story and creative process.

Next time you create something, document the process. Share the highs, the struggles, and the small wins — it makes people feel part of the journey.

Consistency

Virality comes and goes, but showing up consistently keeps people coming back. A recognizable brand voice, aesthetic, and posting rhythm make your content identifiable.

Recess, a sparkling water brand, has a distinct social media presence — pastel colors, unique aesthetics, and informal copy. Whether it’s a meme, product shot, or wellness tip, the content aligns with the brand’s vibe.

Stick to a few key colors, tones, and content themes. Don’t overcomplicate. Using Canva, build a simple template using your brand colors and a clean font, then refine as you grow.

Engagement

Social media isn’t just talking at people — it’s conversing with them. Engaging with your audience helps turn casual followers into loyal fans.

Telfar, an apparel accessories brand, makes community part of its identity. The staff posts on Instagram customer photos and crowdsourced feedback on product drops, which feel like cultural events. Telfar keeps fans excited and invested beyond buying the product.

Spend a few minutes after each post engaging with your audience via comments and direct messages. Ask questions, listen to feedback, and make them feel heard.

Valuable Content

The best brands don’t just sell — they educate, entertain, and inspire. Valuable content makes people want to stick around, whether it’s a tutorial, an informational post, or a fun take on industry trends.

Omsom, an Asian food brand, blends education with entertainment. The content team breaks down food myths, highlights underrepresented ingredients, and deploys playful yet informative posts. They also share cooking hacks and step-by-step guides, helping the audience get more out of the products while proving that brands can be informative and fun.

Create content that informs your audience about your goods and industry.

The Long-term

Virality is short-lived, but evergreen content — the kind that stays relevant for months or years — will always drive engagement. Examples include FAQs, personal stories, and how-to guides.

Golde, a nutritional wellness brand, makes evergreen content a key part of its strategy. Golde’s Instagram account includes concise, shareable posts highlighting customer recipes and appreciation. The brand offers timeless wellness tips and practical ways to incorporate them into daily routines, making the content valuable long after it’s posted.

Focus on content that’s useful a year from now.