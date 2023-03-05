5 Content Marketing Ideas for April 2023

April is full of popular holidays that make for excellent content marketing opportunities, including April Fools’ Day, Passover, Easter, Earth Day, and Arbor Day.

Content marketing is the act of creating content, publishing it, and promoting it with the goals of attracting, engaging, and retaining customers. The content should therefore be helpful, informative, or entertaining.

Here are five content marketing ideas your business can use in April 2023.

1. April Fools’ Day

April Fools’ Day is not for every retailer or brand, as it requires humor and lightheartedness.

If playing a prank or cracking a joke is consistent with your company, consider creating fake products or promotions that poke fun at familiar retail tropes or play on current trends.

For example, a clothing retailer could create an “invisible” clothing line — just be careful how you photograph it. Or a consumer products company might develop a WiFi-enabled “smart toaster” to converse with lonely toast eaters.

You can find inspiration from past April Fools’ Days. For example, in 2014, American Eagle Outfitters announced a new sub-brand, “American Beagle,” as a prank. The supposed new brand focused on clothing and accessories for fashionable dogs of all breeds.

Another approach is to create content that challenges your audience to participate in the fun. Consider running a contest encouraging customers to share their April Fools’ Day pranks or jokes.

Finally, you could create a series of lighthearted videos or memes that poke fun at your industry or highlight the quirks of your brand.

With creativity and a willingness to embrace the playful spirit of April Fools’ Day, you can create engaging content that makes customers laugh and helps build your brand.

2. Passover

Passover is a Jewish holiday commemorating the Israelites’ liberation from slavery in ancient Egypt. In 2023, Passover begins on April 5 and ends on the 12th or 13th depending on a family’s tradition.

Passover content should focus on recipes, holiday traditions, decorating, and similar do-it-yourself or tutorial how-to.

For example, content for a kitchen supply shop could focus on how to make traditional Passover dishes. A clothing store might discuss the history of Passover attire. And a store that offers kosher products might even use content to deepen readers’ spiritual appreciation of the holy days.

3. Easter

Celebrated this year on April 9, Easter is a high holiday in the Christian faith and an important date on the retail calendar.

According to the U.S.-based National Retail Federation, Americans spent more than $169 per household on Easter celebrations in 2022. Some 80% of Americans celebrated Easter, including 51% of families participating in an in-person Easter event.

For content marketers, DIY articles and videos are the obvious choices. Here are a few examples.

Easter egg decorating. An article could provide tips and inspiration for egg decorating techniques, such as dyeing, painting, or applying stickers and embellishments.

Easter tablescapes. A home decor store or craft supply shop might publish an article about creating a beautiful Easter tablescape, including suggestions for table linens, centerpieces, and place settings.

Easter crafts for kids. Featuring the products it sells, a craft store could explain simple projects such as paper plate bunny masks or more advanced tasks like decorating Easter baskets.

Easter recipes. Retailers in the kitchen supply segment can develop a series of Easter recipes.

4. Earth Day

The annual Earth Day has been celebrated worldwide on April 22 since 1970.

Earth Day has played a significant role in raising awareness about environmental issues and promoting action to address them. The inaugural Earth Day event saw an estimated 20 million Americans participate in peaceful demonstrations, rallies, and educational activities.

Since then, Earth Day has grown into a movement celebrated in 190 countries, with a wide range of activities focused on environmental protection and sustainability.

Earth Day allows businesses to demonstrate their commitment to environmental responsibility while engaging with customers and prospects.

Practical approaches to content marketing for Earth Day include highlighting eco-friendly initiatives and sustainable products. Here are some examples.

Sustainable fashion retailer: “5 Ways Our Eco-friendly Initiatives Help Save the Planet on Earth Day.”

Home goods store: “Celebrate Earth Day with Our Top Eco-friendly Products.”

Beauty supply shop: “5 Ways to Green Your Beauty Routine This Earth Day.”

Pet supply shop: “Eco-Friendly Products Your Furry Friends Will Love.”

Electronics store: “Reduce Your Carbon Footprint with Our Sustainable Tech Products.”

5. Arbor Day

In 2023, Arbor Day is April 28, less than a week after Earth Day.

Arbor Day originated in the United States in 1872. The holiday is often marked with tree-planting events and other activities that promote environmental stewardship and the benefits of trees for the environment and human health.

In this way, it is similar to Earth Day but with a focus on trees.

From the content marketing perspective, Arbor Day can certainly help nurseries. It can also assist hardware stores, work clothing purveyors, or seemingly any business selling goods that could be used or worn while gardening.

Articles or videos about tree planting, pruning, and growth top the list.