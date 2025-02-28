Adapt to Survive, Says eCommerceFuel Founder

Andrew Youderian launched eCommerceFuel in 2013 after stints in corporate finance and online selling. The vetted community consists of ecommerce owners whose businesses have $1 million or more in annual revenue.

He says ecommerce in 2025 has matured. “Brands that adapt,” he told me, “will survive in the next five to seven years.”

I’m a member of eCommerceFuel. I recently spoke with Andrew about his business, work-life balance, and change. The entire audio of that conversation is embedded below. The transcript is edited for clarity and length.

Eric Bandholz: Give us a rundown on what you do.

Andrew Youderian: I run a community called eCommerceFuel. We have about 1,000 online merchants whose companies have at least $1 million in annual revenue. Our main activities revolve around live events and an online message board. The community helps answer niche ecommerce questions, offering fast, authoritative solutions.

I started my career in finance, shifted to launching a few ecommerce businesses, and, over time, built this community, which is now over 12 years old.

Our growth has been deliberate. We’ve avoided sponsorships and focused on the quality of people in the community, prioritizing bringing in trusted, high-caliber individuals. Only owners are allowed in, and we don’t allow sales pitches.

We’ve always maintained a clear focus. While some suggest creating a Slack channel, a Facebook group, or using apps, we’ve resisted those distractions. If you spread yourself too thin, you lose focus. Building a community requires critical mass; it’s tough to regain once you lose it.

The main value people find in eCommerceFuel is tactical answers to specific problems. We strive to provide practical, meaningful advice while also nurturing relationships.

Bandholz: Is a community-based brand relatively more stable in today’s challenging ecommerce market?

Youderian: Yes, but we’re still facing challenges. Some members have left, possibly due to macroeconomic factors such as rising costs, increased competition from overseas, and margin compression. It’s harder to succeed in ecommerce than a few years ago.

Looking ahead, I see smaller, durable brands being the ones that thrive. These brands may not grow as fast as in the past, but they’ll be more resilient. They’ll take longer to build, require more creativity, and will depend on authentic marketing and the ethos of their founders. But in the long run, these brands will have more staying power and customer loyalty.

Brands that adapt and do things differently will survive the next five to seven years. They’ll avoid relying solely on big tech platforms and paid acquisition, creating something more valuable and independent.

Bandholz: You’re taking a sabbatical.

Youderian: My wife and I are taking a year off to spend more time with our three kids, especially since our oldest is about to enter middle school. We realized that our schedules would revolve more around their activities as they age, so we wanted to take this time for meaningful travel and family bonding.

We started homeschooling them, and so far we’ve spent about seven months on this journey.

Work-wise, I’ve been trying to reduce my involvement to one day a week. Turning off that entrepreneurial drive to always be productive has been challenging. Sometimes, I see the negative impacts of not being as involved — like traffic drops or lower revenue — and it’s tough not to step in. But, overall, it’s been an incredible year of growth, personally and as a family.

Bandholz: What’s the best way to build a business?

Youderian: Most entrepreneurs aim to build, exit, and relax but often find they’re not content with doing nothing. The key is to create a business you love and enjoy most of the time. While all companies have tricky parts, finding one you’re passionate about allows for long-term success and a fulfilling life. Achieving a balance where your business complements your personal life — health, relationships, and faith — is the best outcome.

Selling a business can make sense if you’re ready for a new challenge and have financial security. Humans are wired for growth and purpose. Life will always involve struggles, so choose a meaningful one that justifies the effort — whether running a business or facing the challenge of what comes next after selling.

Bandholz: Where can folks follow you?

Youderian: eCommerceFuel.com. You can find me on LinkedIn and X. I also host The eCommerceFuel Podcast.