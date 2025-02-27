New Ecommerce Tools: February 27, 2025

Every week we publish a list of new products from companies offering services to ecommerce merchants. This installment includes updates on Canada-based selling, buy-now pay-later, CRM platforms, logistics, shipping tools, long-term domain registration, and seller financing.

New Tools for Merchants

Temu invites Canadian businesses to sell on its ecommerce platform. Temu, a marketplace for low-cost products operated by the China-based PDD Holdings, is inviting Canadian businesses to sell directly on its platform. Temu is introducing a local-to-local model, connecting Canadian sellers with Canadian consumers and expanding access to a broader range of products and faster order fulfillment. The program is open exclusively to businesses registered in Canada with local inventory and fulfillment capabilities.

Affirm and Shopify expand partnership into new markets worldwide. Affirm, a pay-over-time payment network, and Shopify have announced an expanded global agreement. The multi-year partnership expands Affirm’s position as the pay-over-time provider for Shop Pay Installments in the U.S. In the coming months, eligible Shopify merchants in Canada can offer Shop Pay Installments powered by Affirm at checkout. The partnership is entering new markets worldwide, including the U.K.

Amazon U.K. and TradeBridge offer term financing for sellers. Amazon U.K. and TradeBridge, a fintech company that provides multi-currency funding for ecommerce businesses, have announced the launch of term financing to support the continued growth of U.K. businesses selling on Amazon. Eligible sellers can access funds of up to £5 million ($6.35 million) based on their Amazon revenue and performance. According to TradeBrdge, the application process is simple, and applicants can expect to hear a response in as little as two hours.

Klaviyo debuts a CRM for business-to-consumer companies. Klaviyo has launched “B2C CRM,” a customer relationship management platform built for consumer brands. According to the company, the platform is composed of several new products. Customer Hub, Klaviyo’s first service product, is a shopper experience to track orders, manage subscriptions, and discover products. AI-powered Marketing Analytics helps brands understand customer and purchase behavior.

PayPal announces an omnichannel partnership with Verifone. PayPal has partnered with Verifone to deliver omnichannel payment acceptance solutions. This strategic partnership will combine Verifone’s in-person payment processing with PayPal’s enterprise payment and ecommerce capabilities (known as Braintree) to offer merchants an omnichannel payment acceptance solution. Also, PayPal has announced its new merchant offering, PayPal Open, a platform for businesses to discover and integrate commerce enablement tools — payments, financial services, risk solutions — within the PayPal ecosystem.

Flexport unveils new tech and AI-powered products to modernize supply chains. Flexport, a supply chain platform, has launched more than 20 tech and AI-powered products for global logistics, featuring Flexport Intelligence and Flexport Control Tower. Flexport Intelligence allows shippers to ask questions in natural language and receive insights about their supply chain performance. Flexport Control Tower enables businesses to use Flexport’s supply chain technology even for shipments where another carrier or forwarder moves the freight.

Bridgeline enhances search for BigCommerce Catalyst. Bridgeline, a provider of AI-driven search and merchandising tools, announces the launch of the HawkSearch Catalyst Connector, which, according to the company, integrates AI-powered search into BigCommerce Catalyst, enabling real-time product discovery, dynamic personalization, and advanced analytics to optimize engagement and conversions. The HawkSearch App for BigCommerce synchronizes product data in real time, ensuring accurate search results. The Catalyst Connector renders search results dynamically.

Yottaa launches managed service for ecommerce brands and retailers. Yottaa, a provider of ecommerce site performance optimization, has launched Web Performance Services, a managed solution for brands and retailers. The platform integrates Fastly Edge Cloud for content delivery, HUMAN Defense Platform for fraud prevention and security, and Yottaa’s Web Performance Cloud for real-time monitoring. According to Yottaa, the managed platform provides fast, secure, high-performing storefronts.

Typeform releases AI tools for data collection. Typeform, a form builder platform, has released its Winter 2025 update with multiple AI-powered capabilities to help brands understand their audiences. Typeform’s Creator AI streamlines and enhances form creation and design with AI Form Builder, AI Brand Kit, AI Content Optimizer, and more. Interaction AI improves engagement to elicit stronger responses, automatically detecting vague responses with prompts for clarification. Insights AI transforms raw data into actionable insights.

WordPress offers 100-year domain name registrations. WordPress has introduced “100-Year Domains,” an option to secure a domain name lasting 100 years for $2,000. The new domain name registration is available for .com, .org, .net, or .blog domains and is managed in a trust account controlled by the person registering the domain. Additionally, WordPress is relaunching its 100-Year Plan, a hosting service equipped with enhanced features to preserve a website and legacy.

FedEx launches Collaborative Shipping Tool. Federal Express has launched the Collaborative Shipping Tool to simplify the import process. The tool allows importers to share the airway bill creation process directly with shippers, enabling them to confirm shipment details and schedule pickups based on their readiness. According to FedEx, this collaborative feature will improve the success rate of shipment pickups, ensuring greater efficiency in the import journey.