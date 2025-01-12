Social Media

How to Promote Products on X

January 12, 2025 •

Online merchants serving civically engaged shoppers will find excellent promotional opportunities on the growing X platform.

Social commerce and multichannel selling are leading trends. Merchants in 2025 sell from websites and mobile apps, via marketplaces like Amazon, and through a slew of social media platforms, including TikTok, Facebook, and X.

X Stands Out

Of this group, X is unique for at least four reasons.

Few competitors. Elon Musk purchased Twitter in 2022, prompting many prominent retail and consumer brands to abandon the platform, creating a promotional vacuum.

Ecommerce brands active on X face relatively less organic and paid competition considering the platform’s size — more than 600 million monthly users in January 2025, according to Exploding Topics, a trend-spotting tool.

SMB bias. Perhaps in response to large brands leaving, Elon Musk announced in 2023 that the X discovery algorithm would favor small-to-midsize businesses, according to TechCrunch.

Thus ecommerce SMBs on X may have a relatively greater share of voice than those on other social networks.

News-focused. X is the civic and news platform. In November 2024, the Pew Research Center reported that “about one in five Americans — including a much higher share of adults under 30 (37%) — say they regularly get news from influencers on social media.”

In turn, X is far and away the most popular social media network for news in the United States. According to Pew, 85% of social news influencers have an X account. In second place is Instagram, where 50% of news influencers have an account. X is more popular for news than some traditional media outlets.

Mostly males. Nearly 59% of active X users are men. Per Exploding Topics, X is the fastest-growing social media platform for men as a share of total users.

Promote on X

X’s recent history and news focus differentiate it from other social networks, but promoting and selling products is very similar — with ads, in a “shop,” and in posts.

Ads on X may be relatively less sophisticated than those on other social platforms, but the features are comparable. Merchants can target an audience; produce text, image, or video advertisements; and set standard performance targets such as cost per action.

Listing products on X is also similar to shops on TikTok and Meta. Shopify and other popular ecommerce platforms integrate with X to synchronize items.

X has tested ways to boost product sales. Its Product Drops beta, for example, hypes new or limited-offer products. And via X Amplify, merchants can add pre-roll advertisements to influencer videos, including news.

Live on X is increasingly popular. News influencers frequently use X to extend a podcast audience, simultaneously streaming on YouTube and X before publishing a podcast.

Look for live shopping on X to take off in the coming year.

Posts on X can introduce products and generate sales, provided merchants know the platform’s preferences. For example, the X algorithm favors posts promoting others on the network rather than linking to a product page.

A better practice is a post offering a coupon code for comments and follows and then sending it and a link as a direct message. Such an approach can increase reach on X and sales.

Think of the discount as a cost to acquire customers — similar to advertising. Consider the example below from my t-shirt shop.

Screenshot of a post on X promoting a t-shirt discount, reading: Want to get 25% off on Sci-Fi Art Tees?1. Follow this account. 2. Comment with a name for this tee. 3. We'll DM the 25% off coupon code. 4. You will be entered to win a $100 gift card.

Merchants on X can post a discount offer that encourages follows, comments, and sales.

Expectations

Promoting and selling products on X may not perform as well as TikTok Shop or Meta Ads — both among the top social commerce and ad channels.

Yet X’s unique position as the dominant source of news and current events makes it a good second or third social media sales channel for many retail and direct-to-consumer brands and a primary option for brands focused on news, politics, and males.

Wassom Watch Co., below, is an example

Ad on X from Wasson Watch Co., reading: Wasson Watch Co. The watch company that knows what time it is. Most Peaceful God Fearing ABOLISH ABORTION

Brands aimed at men or participating in political and civil discussions may find X a productive platform.

