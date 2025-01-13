20 Free Commercial Fonts for 2025

A new font is an easy and inexpensive way to amplify your website design and capture visitors’ attention.

Here is a list of new fonts released in the last year. All are free for commercial use, though some are from larger premium font families. Before using a font, be sure to verify its terms.

SG Summer is a beautiful and fun display font combination from Studio Gulden in regular and script styles.

–

Palmore is a retro condensed display typeface with rounded and flared letters, creating a unique design for headlines and titles.

–

Fasty is a bold retro font inspired by vintage baseball typography. Fasty comes in two versions: clean and rough.

–

Costaline Thin is an elegant serif that feels classic and contemporary, adding style without overwhelming a design.

–

Super Childish is a hand-drawn font that captures the spirit of childhood while still being readable.

Kitchen Whisker is a smooth, handwritten display font with long strokes and a warm vintage feel.

–

Palugada is a modern display font that captures attention while maintaining a minimalist design through weight contrasts.

–

Scratchy Lemon is a hand-drawn outline font that’s misaligned enough to stand out for a bold and friendly message.

–

Playdoh is a plump display font with glossy highlights to add a three-dimensional feel.

–

This Cafe is a rounded outline font with a drop shadow for a friendly display. Its square character with rounded corners harkens back to friendly cafes and roadside diners.

–

Inspire Note is a clean, modern, handwritten font with a playful, motivated style. Its legibility makes it suitable for display or body text.

–

Coffe Latte is a stylish script font with elegance and charm. It can add sophistication to a design while retaining a personal and friendly warmth.

–

Tenaciou is an all-caps display font with a hand-lettered flair to provide an organic charm. It’s suitable for titles with an authentic feel.

–

Think About is a clean, simple font with a dash of flair to drive creative inspiration.

–

Valentine Script is a handwritten calligraphy font with a warm and friendly style to add a personal touch.

–

Winter Selfie is a thick display font that adds personality and warmth to a message.

–

Banana Chips is a fun, cheerful font with smooth and rounded characters to add energy to a design.

–

Luckybar is a chunky display font with a bold and friendly weight contrast.

​​–

Devina Garden is a smooth, appealing sans-serif script font that adds upscale flair.

–

Unplugged is a nostalgic liquid display font similar to MTV and the 90s,