20 Free Commercial Fonts for 2025

A new font is an easy and inexpensive way to amplify your website design and capture visitors’ attention.
Here is a list of new fonts released in the last year. All are free for commercial use, though some are from larger premium font families. Before using a font, be sure to verify its terms.
SG Summer
SG Summer is a beautiful and fun display font combination from Studio Gulden in regular and script styles.
–
Palmore
Palmore is a retro condensed display typeface with rounded and flared letters, creating a unique design for headlines and titles.
–
Fasty
Fasty is a bold retro font inspired by vintage baseball typography. Fasty comes in two versions: clean and rough.
–
Costaline Thin
Costaline Thin is an elegant serif that feels classic and contemporary, adding style without overwhelming a design.
–
Super Childish
Super Childish is a hand-drawn font that captures the spirit of childhood while still being readable.
–
Kitchen Whisker
Kitchen Whisker is a smooth, handwritten display font with long strokes and a warm vintage feel.
–
Palugada
Palugada is a modern display font that captures attention while maintaining a minimalist design through weight contrasts.
–
Scratchy Lemon
Scratchy Lemon is a hand-drawn outline font that’s misaligned enough to stand out for a bold and friendly message.
–
Playdoh
Playdoh is a plump display font with glossy highlights to add a three-dimensional feel.
–
This Cafe
This Cafe is a rounded outline font with a drop shadow for a friendly display. Its square character with rounded corners harkens back to friendly cafes and roadside diners.
–
Inspire Note
Inspire Note is a clean, modern, handwritten font with a playful, motivated style. Its legibility makes it suitable for display or body text.
–
Coffe Latte
Coffe Latte is a stylish script font with elegance and charm. It can add sophistication to a design while retaining a personal and friendly warmth.
–
Tenaciou
Tenaciou is an all-caps display font with a hand-lettered flair to provide an organic charm. It’s suitable for titles with an authentic feel.
–
Think About
Think About is a clean, simple font with a dash of flair to drive creative inspiration.
–
Valentine Script
Valentine Script is a handwritten calligraphy font with a warm and friendly style to add a personal touch.
–
Winter Selfie
Winter Selfie is a thick display font that adds personality and warmth to a message.
–
Banana Chips
Banana Chips is a fun, cheerful font with smooth and rounded characters to add energy to a design.
–
Luckybar
Luckybar is a chunky display font with a bold and friendly weight contrast.
–
Devina Garden
Devina Garden is a smooth, appealing sans-serif script font that adds upscale flair.
–
Unplugged
Unplugged is a nostalgic liquid display font similar to MTV and the 90s,