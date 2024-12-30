New Web Design Tools, December 2024

Resources from the design community can enhance an ecommerce site. Here is a collection of new web tools and design elements (free and paid) to explore. There are video generators, page builders, image editors, tools to create and train AI agents, and a selection of new free commercial fonts. Before using a font, be sure to verify its terms.

New Design Tools

Pic Copilot is a new AI-powered ecommerce design tool from Alibaba International to save on photography and design costs. Pic Copilot provides 12 AI design features for swapping image backgrounds, editing images and videos, generating ads, and more. The tool’s virtual try-on facilitates multiple skin tones and body types, featuring more than 160 models and users’ own uploads. Price: Free. Premium plans start at $8.99 per month.

Trickle is an application to build, launch, and manage AI agents, web apps, landing pages, forms, and more. Using natural language, turn ideas into ready-to-use apps with built-in databases, AI models, analytics, and designs. Price: Free. Premium plans start at $20 per month.

Pollo.ai is an AI generator that creates an engaging video with just a simple text prompt. Pollo AI can identify the key elements in your text instructions and transform concepts into videos, from realistic scenes to imaginary stylistic animations. Price: Free. Premium plans start at $10 per month.

Tempo Labs is a visual editor for React.js, giving designers, engineers, and team members the ability to collaborate visually on code. Unlike traditional design tools, Tempo is built to run and edit a codebase directly, like an integrated development environment. Tempo supports Tailwind and most modern React frameworks. With its AI-powered logic, Tempo can generate functional frontend features rapidly while maintaining full control over design. Price: Free for individuals and early-stage startups. Paid licenses available for larger users and enterprises.

Agentplace is a platform to create AI web pages that adapt their content to user queries. No coding knowledge is required. Preview your AI agent, app, or website instantly as you write. Hit the “publish” link, and it’s immediately live. Price: Free. Premium plans start at $29 per month.

Coval automates the training of AI agents. Simulate thousands of scenarios from a few test cases. Create the prompts, and Coval simulates environments to test your agents from all directions. Coval can call your agent via voice as easily as text. Price: Plans start at $300 per month.

Stackfix is a tool to instantly compare software features and prices. Get an analysis from testing and feedback from experts. Browse applications for customer management, projects, support, marketing automation, and more. Price: Free.

AISmartCube is a low-code platform to create applications through graphical drag-and-drop interactions. The platform also offers a wide range of official templates, enabling users to directly access practical functions, such as large global models and plugin integrations for images, voice, data scraping, Notion, search engines, and more. Call on AI assistants in chat to engage the right tools. See website for pricing on points.

Draft Alpha is an AI tool that helps marketers create, enhance, and repurpose targeted content across all their distribution channels. Marketers can generate compelling talking points and messages to reinforce their core message in multiple languages. Price: Free. Premium plans start at $16 per month.

Image Matting from Aiarty by Digiarty Software is an AI-powered tool to streamline image processing for ecommerce businesses. Following the release of Aiarty’s Image Enhancer, Image Matting utilizes AI models for background removal and bulk background replacement. Together, the tools enable sellers to enhance product visuals across channels and remove and replace the backgrounds on up to 3,000 images at once. Price: Plans start at $49 per year.

Cap is an open-source video messaging tool to record, edit, and share videos. Record your screen, camera, or both simultaneously. Then receive a shareable Cap link to share with anyone. Price: Free. Premium plans start at $6 per month.

Paage is a link-in-bio tool made for commerce. Claim your personal Paage URL and add your products to start selling, as well as links, videos, podcasts, and more. Price: Free. Premium plans start at $6 per month.

New Free Fonts

Valentine Script is a handwritten calligraphy font with a warm and friendly feel.

January Snack is a modern display font that’s suitable for a banner.

Yesterday is a clean script font with character.

Luckybar is a chunky display font with a weight variance.

Funky Story is a slab serif font for displays and banners.