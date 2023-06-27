12 AR and VR Examples from Brands

Augmented reality and virtual reality provide opportunities to create product experiences for shoppers that are immersive — the feeling of being physically present.

Here is a list of recent AR and VR campaigns from brands, utilizing virtual try-ons, immersive 3D environments, web3 projects, and the metaverse.

AR Examples

Ikea launched an immersive QR code experience to dole out exclusive offers using a 19-foot statue of its iconic blue bag. By scanning a QR code on the display, visitors trigger AR animations of Ikea products flying out of the bag. The AR utilizes Adobe’s Aero Geospatial software to link 3D AR experiences to real-world locations.

Valentino, the luxury brand, partnered with the Farfetch-owned augmented reality company Wanna. Using the Wanna Wear mobile app, shoppers try on a curated selection from the Valentino Urban Flows Fall 2023 men’s collection, sampling virtual clothes in real-time and sharing looks with friends.

Beauty brands Supergoop and OPI partnered with Snapchat on its AR try-on lens technology. To celebrate the launch of Lipshade from Supergoop, Snapchat created an AR try-on lens that lets users apply four Lipshade colors. Snapchat partnered with OPI on the Nail Lacquer lens, allowing users to try on eight nail polish shades through Snap AR tech called Nails Segmentation.

Coach partnered with Zero10 to bring an AR experience to its SoHo store, letting shoppers interact with a virtual Tabby bag purse. Zero10’s AR Mirror and AR Storefront offered eight digital variations of the Tabby handbag. Through Photobooth mode, users download and share digital looks on social media. Shoppers also interact with the AR bag on their phones with the Zero10 app.

Men’s Wearhouse partnered with Snap to leverage Snap’s AR mirror for prom season, installing AR-powered mirrors in select stores. The AR mirrors provided prom-goers with a fun and interactive opportunity to test dozens of prom outfits and accessories in seconds and share images of new looks with friends.

VR Examples

J.Crew launched a virtual store powered by the experiential ecommerce platform Obsess. The immersive, shoppable 3D environment, celebrating J.Crew’s 40th anniversary, is in the form of a beach house with six rooms and a separate boathouse. The J.Crew Virtual Beach House offers interactive content highlighting the brand’s heritage, gamified elements, and seamless checkout. Shoppers discover clothing, shoes, and accessories in themed rooms where they can learn more about the products.

Puma has launched the Black Station 2 metaverse platform, an expansion to its initial Black Station debut last September as part of New York Fashion Week. Black Station began as an interactive destination to view and purchase collectible NFTs, redeemable for physical Puma sneakers. Black Station 2 is an expanded immersive experience that features two explorable worlds, Unkai and Unter, each revealing new phygital footwear. The Japanese city of Shibuya inspires Unkai. Berlin’s club culture inspires Unter with design elements that reflect the underground club scene.

Elizabeth Arden launched an immersive virtual store in partnership with Obsess. The shoppable experience explores the company’s history through interactive content, telling the story of its founder and the brand’s evolution. The virtual store’s spa room educates visitors about Elizabeth Arden skincare through quizzes and gaming elements to find the best regimen for a skin type.

Adidas teamed up with web3 artist Victor Langlois, aka Fewocious, to offer a range of physical and digital product drops. The collaborative partnership launched a Trefoil Flower Mint Pass, a limited edition NFT that also unlocks the opportunity to redeem an artist-designed Campus 00’s sneaker. Fewocious previously worked with Adidas /// Studio (Three Stripes Studio) for an installation during Art Basel Miami in December 2022.

Tommy Hilfiger created a multi-metaverse hub that premiered during Metaverse Fashion Week hosted by Decentraland, a user-owned virtual world. Designed by virtual retail tech developer Emperia, the hub included connections to Decentraland, Roblox, Spatial, DressX, and Ready Player Me. The hub featured collectible NFTs, DressX-powered digital fashion, artwork from web3 artist Vinnie Hager, AR virtual try-on offerings, a photo booth, and an AI fashion creation competition. Users explored the various metaverses while wearing digital Tommy Hilfiger jackets.

Nike launched SWOOSH, an immersive platform for users to learn, collect, and co-create interactive digital objects such as virtual shoes or jerseys. Members trade or wear virtual creations in games and immersive experiences. Members also get special access to products, events, content, and pre-order upcoming drops.

Walmart launched two immersive experiences in the Roblox metaverse: Walmart Land and Walmart’s Universe of Play. Each offers unique interactive content and entertainment for customers. Walmart Land contains six isles to explore, featuring games, challenges, and exclusive items. Universe of Play is an immersive toy wish list where users can play with virtual versions of popular toys, collect coins to exchange, complete challenges, and build a trophy case of favorite toys.