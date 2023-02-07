Getting Started with Live-stream Selling

During the 2022 holiday shopping season, Amazon hosted many live streams promoting a wide range of products. Amazon Live Events — a form of live-stream shopping — has thousands of creators and influencers selling products.

Live-stream selling is a proven marketing strategy. A personable host demonstrates products while shoppers can ask questions or talk about their experiences. It’s similar to QVC and the Home Shopping Network, except the audience is online.

Live-stream shopping began in China around 2017. It has since migrated to the United States and Europe. The tactic will generate $68 billion in U.S. sales by 2026, per Corsight Research. Merchants should act now, especially those who target Gen Zs and younger shoppers.

McKinsey Digital reports that 36% of live-stream purchases are apparel and fashion items; beauty accounts for about 8%, followed by fresh food, electronics, and home décor.

New Conversion Tool

Live-stream selling focuses on shoppers’ desire to know more about a product and their tendency to impulse buy. It provides instant answers, minimizing the guesswork.

A well-presented live stream:

Builds a community by engaging and communicating with consumers.

Entices viewers to click the calls to action.

Generates sales.

Reduces pre-purchase support requests, including live chat.

Lowers returns by providing essential details and answers.

Getting Started

There are four primary ways to incorporate live-stream selling.

Via social media, selling directly on that platform or linking to the online store.

On Amazon Live for marketplace sellers (at no cost).

On a third-party live-selling network, such as YouTube, Firework, Vimeo, and others.

Directly from the ecommerce site using a provider, for a fully-branded experience.

All methods require analysis and planning to determine the best for your audience.

Costs associated with live-stream selling include:

Monthly charges for hosting the events on-site, ranging from $40 to $20,000, depending on features, attendance, and more.

Production expenses. A simple setup using a smartphone and ring light can run less than $50. But streaming from a professional-grade studio requires proper lighting and sound. Split-screen streaming takes additional work unless you loop through Zoom or similar.

Fees to a spokesperson or influencer, which can cost more than enlisting employees to go on camera.

Marketing, a must for live events. Deploy announcements via email and social media. Consider advertising, too.

Detailed analytics are crucial for live selling. Ensure your platform or provider can track:

Abandonment rate,

Points of entry and exit,

Viewing times,

Chat activity, ideally by communication types, such as host questions, testimonials, images

Viewer reactions — like, love,

Call-to-action clicks and funnel performance.

Also important are moderation tools, chat exports, and replay capabilities.

Not Too Distant

Livestream shopping will be an expected norm in the not-too-distant future, connecting online consumers as never before. This engaging content will be critical for ecommerce success.