Chrome Extensions for ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini

Users of ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini no longer have to access the sites directly. Third-party Chrome extensions make working with those generative AI tools much easier.
I’ve tested the following extensions for organization, productivity, and more.
Organize Chats
Easy Folders: ChatGPT & Claude Chat Organizer is a freemium Chrome extension that arranges chat history. Create up to five folders for free, color-code them, and add unlimited chats to each.
Upgrade to the premium version (£8.99 per month or £149.99 lifetime — roughly $11.25 and $187.50) and access to more productivity features, including:
- Cross-platform and multi-account support for ChatGPT and Claude,
- Folders and search chat history for both platforms,
- Unlimited folders,
- Syncing folders across unlimited devices.
Prompt from a Sidebar
Sider is a freemium extension for Chrome, Safari, and Edge (desktop and mobile) to access multiple generative AI platforms from a browser sidebar.
Receive 30 free chats per day using ChatGPT 3.5, Claude 3 Haiku, and Gemini 1.0. Upgrade to the “Basic” version at $25 per month for 3,000 chats. The top premium tier at $40 per month includes unlimited chats on the three AI platforms simultaneously.
The free ChatGPT Side Panel, a Chrome extension, is a good alternative to Sider for ChatGPT Plus users. It opens ChatGPT 4 in Chrome’s sidebar for faster access.
Export Chats
ChatGPT Exporter is a free Chrome extension that exports ChatGPT dialog in markdown, text, JSON, CSV, and images. Users can download:
- The entire chat,
- Only their prompts,
- Only ChatGPT responses.
Speak ChatGPT Prompts
ChatGPT Microphone is a free Chrome extension to speak prompts into ChatGPT. Users can also add shortcuts for repetitive words.