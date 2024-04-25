How AI Improves Keyword Research

Artificial intelligence can reveal content gaps and opportunities to improve organic search rankings. It is also helpful for keyword research.

Traditional keyword tools extend core terms with long-tail phrases. AI tools discover new terms by identifying related queries with the same search intent but not necessarily the same words.

What follows are AI tools for keyword discovery. Push these suggestions through traditional keyword research tools to discover long-tail opportunities and additional insights such as search volume and keyword difficulty.

I tested each tool with the same core phrase: “take text from image.”

SEO.ai

SEO.ai offers a free AI-powered tool to generate keyword suggestions. For “take text from image,” it produced the following variations.

text from image services

image to text conversion

OCR services

image transcription services

document digitization services

scanned documents to text

photo to text service

handwriting to text conversion

image processing text extraction

OCR text recognition

convert image to editable text

image text analysis

image to word conversion

Junia

Junia provides free AI-powered research and complementary data from Google Ads’ Keyword Planner on competition, monthly search volume, and cost-per-click. Junia’s suggestions were the most relevant to my initial phrase. I’ve reproduced them for this article.

Keyword Competition Search Volume Cost-per-click take text from image Low 2,900 $0.61 take text from picture Low 2,900 $0.61 take text out of image Low 320 $0.65 take out text from image Low 320 $0.65 get text from screenshot Low 210 $0.68 take text from photo Low 170 $0.43 take words from image Low 140 $0.48 take a picture and convert to text Low 110 $1.19 take the text from an image Low 110 $0.84 take picture convert to text Low 110 $1.19 take picture and convert to text Low 110 $1.19

Optimo

Optimo’s keyword research tool identified helpful phrases beyond my core term.

Text recognition

OCR (Optical Character Recognition)

Image to text conversion

Text extraction

Image processing

Text conversion software

Character recognition

Image analysis

Text extraction tool

Text recognition technology

Image text recognition

Document scanning

Text capturing

Image data extraction

Text identification

Ryan Robinson

Ryan Robinson is a content and SEO consultant. His AI keyword research tool offers helpful suggestions. The “Explore” tab lists keywords based on a core term, as well as search volume and organic search competition, which he calls “difficulty” (without explaining its calculation).

image to text

text from image

image to text converter

convert image to text

text extractor from image

text from picture

Clicking the light bulb icon next to any suggestion generates long-tail variations:

image to text converter free

image to text converter google

image to text converter free online

image to text converter extension

image to text converter app

image to text converter reddit

image to text converter adobe

image to text converter python

image to text converter mac

VidIQ

VidIQ offers an AI-powered YouTube keyword research tool. Each suggestion includes search volume on YouTube, without, again, an explanation. Still, the ideas were helpful.

OCR software tutorial

extract text from image

image to text converter

text recognition app review

easy text extraction tool

best image OCR technology

convert handwritten text to digital

text recognition software comparison

improve text extraction accuracy

automated text extraction demo

LowDifficulty.ai

Low Difficulty’s Free Keyword Generator lists ideas based on the (undefined) ranking difficulty. The tool also provides cost-per-click and, confusingly, monthly “Search volume” and “Global volume.”

Here’s what it offered for “take text from image.”

Keyword Difficulty Search Volume Global Volume Cost-per-click retrieve text from image 3 2,400 8,400 $2.58 fetch text from image 3 2,400 7,300 $2.58 extract text from image 5 12,100 46,400 $2.30 grab text from image 5 590 2,200 $1.89 extract text from picture 5 12,100 43,900 $2.30 extract image from text 5 12,100 44,500 $2.30 extract text in image 5 43,600 43,600 $2.30 picture extract text 5 46,400 46,400 $2.30 pull text from image 6 3,200 3,200 $1.98 pull text from an image 6 3,400 3,400 $1.98 text a image 13 46,300 46,300 $1.19 recognize text from image 15 720 2,800 $3.10 scan text from photo 18 2,200 2,200 $2.56 scan text from image 20 6,100 6,100 $2.75

Consult Several

The AI tools suggested mostly original keyword ideas, although some overlapped. Consult several when researching.