20 Popular Pinterest Accounts for Marketing Inspiration

At its September 2023 Investor Day, Pinterest stated more than half of its users view the platform as a place to shop, and buyable items saved to its boards increased 50% year-over-year.

Pinterest continues its efforts to make the platform more shoppable. The company recently introduced mobile deep links for Pinterest-managed advertisers and added direct links as new ways to help shoppers go from discovery to purchase. Mobile deep links send users to a specific page in a retailer’s mobile app. Direct links take people from a Pinterest ad to a retailer’s website with one click.

Additionally, Pinterest has expanded its ecommerce ecosystem with new integrations for Salesforce Commerce Cloud and Adobe Commerce, building on existing integrations with Shopify and WooCommerce. The new integrations allow merchants to manage their Pinterest product catalogs directly within the Salesforce or Adobe applications they already use.

Merchants interested in Pinterest’s ecommerce efforts can learn from top brands and influencers.

Here is a list of the most popular accounts on Pinterest. There are inspirational style boards, brand collections, product tags to shop, and more.

Oh Joy, the most followed account on Pinterest, is from the L.A.-based lifestyle brand and design company by Joy Cho. Oh Joy creates licensed product lines for Target, Petco, Band-Aid, and more. Popular Pinterest boards include Clothing, Recipes, and For the Home. 15.1 million followers.

–

Poppytalk is a creative studio and lifestyle brand based in Vancouver and founded by Jan Halvarson. Launched to catalog inspiration from typography to interior design, Poppytalk now covers design elements, do-it-yourself projects, entertaining and recipe creations, art and photography, interior design, architecture, and more. Its Entertaining + Fun board has 6 million followers alone. 10.4 million followers.

–

Tasty, from BuzzFeed, is a network for quick food videos and recipes. Tasty was originally a BuzzFeed Facebook page that featured short, comfort-food videos. Its Pinterest boards include food genres and meal hacks, such as Chicken Dinners, Pastas, and Desserts. Tasty attracts more than 10 million monthly views. 10.3 million followers.

–

Maryann Rizzo is an interior designer with boards of inspirational images to design, decorate, craft, cook, garden, entertain, dress, and travel in style. Her popular board Everything has 4.5 million followers. 9 million followers.

–

Mamas Uncut is a parenting site by Bekka Palmer. It features boards on mom Q&A, parenting news, home hacks, baby names, and lifestyle-related content (e.g., tattoos and humor). Popular boards include Baby, Lifestyle and Inspiration, and Mamasuncut Inspiration. Mamas Uncut attracts more than 10 million monthly views. 8.5 million followers.

–

Cathie Hong Interiors is an interior design firm based in San Francisco. Its inspirational boards pin content on interior and outdoor design, tile and materials, stores and displays, packaging and branding, general inspiration, as well as the studio’s own work. The Dining Inspiration board has over 3 million followers. 7.9 million followers.

–

Jane Wang is the mother of Pinterest co-founder Ben Silbermann. Jane Wang’s boards contain inspirational content across a range of topics, including DIY, Octopus, and Small things that work very well. Her food-focused Delicious board has over 6 million followers. 7.7 million followers.

–

HonestlyWTF, curated by Erica Chan Coffman, features anything extraordinary. It has boards on walls, art, shoes, lighting, spaces, jewelry, shoes, beauty, typography, and more. Popular boards include DIY and Home Sweet Home. HonestlyWTF attracts more than 10 million monthly views. 7.2 million followers.

–

Bonnie Tsang is a visual artist and a mom of two girls. Her boards feature inspirational and stylish images of architecture, fashion, color, stripes, places to go, and food design. Popular boards include Living Spaces and Workspace. 7 million followers.

–

Pejper is a Swedish lifestyle blog focusing on interior design and the environment. Pejper’s Pinterest boards include Work Rooms and Green Living – Garden. Its Lovely Living board has over 3.3 million followers. 6.8 million followers.

–

Evelyn has a range of topics across nearly 200 boards, including Passport to Western Europe, Nature’s WIndows, and America the Beautiful, Traveling the USA. 6.8 million followers.

–

Style Me Pretty focuses on weddings with inspirational images and featured products. Popular boards include Bridal Hair & Hairstyles and Wedding Cakes. Style Me Pretty attracts more than 10 million monthly views. 6.4 million followers.

–

Harper’s Bazaar pins items from its magazine, including tagged content to shop at its online store, and attracts more than 10 million monthly views. Popular boards include Street Style and Beauty & Hair. 6.4 million followers.

–

Trey Ratcliff is the creator, writer, and photographer behind the daily travel blog StuckInCustoms.com. His Pinterest boards feature travel images. The My Favorite Travel Photos board has over 6.2 million followers. 6.4 million followers.

–

Nordstrom pins and curates images on women’s fashion, men’s style, handbags, shoes, home decor, and more. Followers can also shop tagged images. Nordstrom attracts more than 10 million monthly views. Popular boards include Women’s Style, Home, and Skincare & Beauty. 5.4 million followers.

–

Veanad is curated by a Seattle-based architect with boards focusing on space, jewelry, wardrobe, and weekend images. Its popular board Beauty has over 5 million followers.

5.2 million followers.

–

L.L.Bean pins its product images on boards such as L.L.Bean Style, L.L.Bean Footwear, and Be an Outsider. L.L.Bean attracts more than 10 million monthly views. 5 million followers.

–

Christine Martinez Loya pins inspirational images across various subjects, including Looks I Love, Interiors I Dream Of, and DIY Projects I’ll actually make time for. Her popular board Words to Live By has over 4.4 million followers. 5 million followers.

–

Wedding Checks curates inspirational wedding images and fashion with boards such as Wedding Dresses and Venues. It also covers wedding planning, such as Guestbooks Ideas, Gift Ideas & Wedding Apps, and DIY Projects. Wedding Chicks attracts more than 10 million monthly views. 4.9 million followers.

–

Stephanie Brinkerhoff is an event hair and makeup artist, as well as a hairstyling educator. Her account includes boards on Hair Accessories, Lifestyle, Fashion, and Pretty Hair. 4.9 million followers.