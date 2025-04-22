Charts: U.S. Digital Media Trends 2025

For 19 years, Deloitte has published survey results on American consumers’ use of digital media. This year’s report, “2025 Digital Media Trends,” issued in March, focuses on the rise of social platforms in media and entertainment, as revealed in Deloitte’s October 2024 survey of 3,595 U.S. consumers across all age groups.

On average, U.S. consumers spend around six hours each day engaging with media and entertainment content, although the types of activities differ across generations.

–

The study also shows that consumers prefer Smart TVs for watching TV shows and movies, while favoring mobile devices for social media scrolling and long- and short-form videos.

–

Additionally, Gen Z and Millennial respondents find social media content more relevant and feel a stronger personal connection to the creators.

–

Moreover, younger consumers surveyed express interest in seeing their favorite online creators transition into more traditional content forms.