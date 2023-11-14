AI Tools to Create Reels, TikToks, Shorts

Creating mini videos such as Instagram Reels, TikToks, and YouTube Shorts can be time-consuming. Luckily, new AI-driven apps produce engaging videos in seconds.

Cut Long Videos

The following tools can repurpose interviews, webinars, or other extended videos.

Klap quickly creates multiple clips from a single YouTube video. Paste the URL of your YouTube video and in seconds receive Reels, TikToks, or Shorts. Each clip includes a title, transcript, and virality score of 10 to 100.

I pasted the URL of a video interview with me. One clip was a 60-second recap of my career, which I addressed in the discussion. Klap gave it a virality score of 70 with an explanation:

This video has a moderate virality potential. While the topic of Ann Smarty’s journey in the SEO industry may be interesting to some viewers, it lacks visual elements and action that typically drive high engagement on TikTok. However, for those interested in SEO and personal branding, this video could still generate decent attention.

Edit any clip’s caption style and position and crop it as needed. My clip required no edits. The tool even added relevant emojis to most captions. For example, when I explained how I learned search engine optimization, Klap added a books emoji to the caption.

Generating clips on Klap is free but not downloadable without a Pro version, which costs $29 per month for 10 videos.

—

Munch is another new web-based app that uses AI to repurpose long videos into Reels, TikToks, or Shorts.

To start, choose the platform(s) you want to create clips for. Then (i) paste the URL of the YouTube video or upload a file, and (ii) pick your style of subtitles

The tool will:

Cut the video into meaningful clips,

Generate subtitles (which load when spoken),

Create social-media captions, including hashtags.

If no clips appeal, Munch allows easy re-generating for new versions, although in my test the re-do was unnecessary.

As with Klap, Munch provides the key topic of every clip and discloses its searchable or trending keywords on the chosen platform. Munch also scores the “coherence” of each clip — the ability to be easily understood.

Potential edits for each clip include the style of titles, cropping, and altering the template. The app optionally syncs directly to Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube for seamless posting.

Munch permits one free project with downloadable watermarked clips. Unlimited projects and no watermarks require a paid account, starting at $49 per month.

Text to Video

The following tools will repurpose text into videos.

Vidiofy generates Reels or Shorts in seconds. Paste an article URL into the platform and download the video. The clip automatically includes topic highlights, image backgrounds and music, video effects, and an AI-generated voiceover.

My test required about 10 minutes of editing to replace some images and help Vidiofy understand the article and topic. Still, it’s a big timesaver, as it would have required hours of work.

Vidiofy creates five downloadable videos for free without a watermark. The paid version with enhanced features costs $29 per month.

—

Fliki generates short videos from any text, tweet, or prompt. It will auto-find background images and music, create subtitles, produce an AI-driven voiceover, and even pull images from the linked source. Fliki allows edits in every scene in a clip — replacing images or music, adjusting speed or volume, and changing fonts.

Fliki created better clip quality than Vidiofy in my testing, but was harder to edit. Single projects in Fliki are free with a watermark. Paid plans start at $28 per month for 180 minutes of video and 75 translated languages, among other features.